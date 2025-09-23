Western Pacific Trust Company Declares Third Annual Dividend On Common Shares
The declaration of this dividend follows another year of solid performance and meaningful advancements within WPTC's core business. Despite broader market uncertainties, the company has continued to provide competitive, responsive, and expert trust services within its specialized market.
“We are proud to declare our third annual dividend on common shares,” said Alison Alfer, President & CEO.“This dividend reflects our confidence in WPTC's stable foundation and long-term strategy, and underscores our ongoing commitment to creating enduring shareholder value despite prevailing economic conditions.”
A dividend of $0.005 per common share will be payable on October 17, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 2, 2025.
Western Pacific Trust Company designates the full amount of this taxable dividend as an“eligible dividend” for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada), as amended from time to time. Shareholders are encouraged to consult their tax advisors regarding the implications of this designation.
For more information about Western Pacific Trust Company, please visit .
About Western Pacific Trust Company
WPTC is a licensed trust company authorized to conduct non-deposit taking trust business in British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment