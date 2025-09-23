Bonus: Insights From World Water Week

MENAFN - 3BL) In this follow-up to our last episode on climate resilience, Host Beatrice Bizarro, Water Stewardship Technology Lead at HPC Italy and the Inogen Alliance Global Water Working Group Leader, sits down with Ilaria Troncia, Sustainability Consultant, HPC, to discuss key takeaways from this year's World Water Week event. The episode highlights the critical need to integrate climate and water management, emphasizing resilience, collaboration, and effective communication.

”Water stewardship isn't just a technical exercise about conservation or compliance. It's really about understanding the real, often hidden, interconnection between nature, people, businesses, and also different levels of these three elements.”

00:32 The Importance of Water in Climate Conversations

01:32 World Water Week Congress Insights

02:53 Experiences and Learnings from World Water Week

07:13 Challenges in Water Stewardship

12:36 Defining Success in Water Stewardship

17:28 Key Lessons and Future Directions