WSLA Alumnae Group Announces Open Entries For The 2026 Women In Sustainability Leadership Awards

MENAFN - 3BL) September 23, 2025 /3BL/ - The WSLA Alumnae Group is proud to announce that entries are now open for the 12th annual Women in Sustainability Leadership Awards. The WSLA Awards advance, honor, and connect the most powerful women at the forefront of sustainability who are driving transformative change across industries and communities.

Since its founding, WSLA has recognized 146 women whose leadership has created a positive and lasting impact on the planet. With the upcoming 2026 class, the WSLA Alumnae Group will grow to more than 150 women strong. Together, this distinguished network of leaders not only advances sustainability initiatives worldwide but also uplifts the next generation of changemakers through mentorship - a cornerstone of the program's mission.

Applications can be submitted here on the WSLA Alumnae Group website from September 15 to October 31, 2025. Awardees will be celebrated at the 12th annual WSLA awards ceremony on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, during the GreenBiz26 conference hosted by Trellis in Scottsdale, AZ, from February 17 to 19. (Exact timing and location to come).

Eligibility Requirements

Nominees must:



Have at least 15 years of professional work experience

Possess a minimum of seven years of sustainability leadership,

Have at least seven years of experience managing others

Make a significant contribution to the sustainability profession, creating a noteworthy, lasting, and positive impact on the planet Value mentorship and actively guide other female leaders

“As we continue to build a more sustainable future, we must empower the women who are leading the charge,” said Lisa Colicchio, Vice President of the WSLA Alumnae Group.“The WSLA Awards aren't just about recognition; they're about investing in the visionary women who are pioneering solutions to our planet's biggest challenges. We encourage all eligible women in sustainability to apply and join a growing network of changemakers.”

Sponsorship Opportunities

The WSLA Alumnae Group also invites organizations and companies to support the 12th Annual WSLA Awards through sponsorship. By sponsoring, partners will help elevate and celebrate women leading sustainability worldwide while aligning their brand with a network of influential changemakers. Sponsorship opportunities include recognition at the awards ceremony, year-round visibility, and engagement with the WSLA alumnae network. Interested organizations can learn more at sponsors , or email ... .

About WSLA Alumnae Group

The WSLA Alumnae Group, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, is a community of past Women in Sustainability Leadership Award winners: over 145 of the most influential women* trailblazers who have become a powerful force in the profession of creating a more sustainable world. The group's annual awards program, summits, and mentorship opportunities continue to pave the way in sustainability and for future leaders in the field. For more information, visit .

*WSLA welcomes a diversity of women to unite as a strong collective of unique lived experiences and perspectives committed to sustainability and impactful environmental stewardship. WSLA is a strong proponent, advocate, and practitioner of equity, diversity, inclusion, and justice, and as such is an organization open to all women. Our definition of women is expansive and includes those who may identify as non-binary, genderqueer, gender expansive, two-spirit, and otherwise do not exist within a gender binary.

