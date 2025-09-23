President El-Sisi Receives President Of Republic Of Rwanda
Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi receives at Al-Ittihadiya Palace the President of the Republic of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, who is paying an official visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt.
The visit comes within the framework of the two countries' efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and open new prospects for cooperation in various fields of mutual interest.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.
