Qlychee Announces Global Launch Of Eco‐Friendly Wooden Crafts Platform
Qlychee Announces Global Launch of Eco‐Friendly Wooden Crafts Platform
Built on a foundation of quality and sustainability , Qlychee's catalog includes wooden cutouts, wooden signs, wooden jewelry, wooden ornaments, wooden beads, wooden bookmarks, wooden keychains, wooden coasters, wooden trays, wooden cutting boards , and more. The company emphasizes safe, responsibly sourced materials and rigorous quality control to meet international standards and the needs of family‐facing retailers.
Qlychee's business model focuses on flexibility and partnership:
- Low minimum order quantities (starting at 2 units) let startups and niche shops test new ideas without heavy upfront investment.
- OEM and ODM customization enable brand owners to request bespoke sizes, finishes, engravings, and packaging.
- Dropshipping support simplifies fulfillment by sending orders directly to end customers, reducing logistics overhead for retailers.
- Competitive pricing and volume discounts make bulk procurement cost‐effective for established distributors.
An in‐house design team works with clients to develop marketable product concepts, from initial sketches to production‐ready files. The company's factory in Lishui, Zhejiang Province, blends skilled artisanship with modern CNC and finishing equipment, and typical production lead times range from 30 to 60 days after design approval, depending on complexity and order volume.
“We are announcing that Qlychee is ready to partner with international retailers and designers to bring beautiful, sustainable wooden products to market,” said the company's marketing team, Hailey Guo.“We aim to make high‐quality wooden crafts accessible, affordable, and easy to source while maintaining environmental responsibility and consistent quality.”
For wholesale inquiries, customization requests, sample orders, or partnership discussions, contact ... or visit .
About Qlychee
Qlychee is a China‐based manufacturer and B2B supplier of eco‐friendly wooden crafts and supplies. With over 12 years of experience, the company offers a wide range of customizable products-cutouts, signs, kitchenware, jewelry, ornaments, and more-supported by low minimum orders, drop shipping, flexible OEM/ODM services, and strict quality controls. Qlychee combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design to deliver affordable, safe, sustainable timber products and responsive order support for retailers, crafters, and brands worldwide.
Press inquiries
Qlychee
Hailey Guo
...
558 Taiping Road, Chongchuan District, Nantong City, Jiangsu Province, China
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment