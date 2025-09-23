Software Development Company Monterail Acquires EL Passion In Second Strategic Deal Of 2025

Monterail Software Development Company logo

Monterail expands AI, UX/UI, and product development expertise with EL Passion acquisition, marking its second strategic move in 2025.

- Szymon Boniecki, co-CEO of MonterailNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Monterail , one of the leading Polish software development companies operating since 2010, announces the acquisition of EL Passion, a Warsaw-based company with an established position in the industry.This is Monterail's second acquisition this year, following the Untitled Kingdom in January, which strengthened the company's competencies in the healthtech sector .After years of dynamic growth during 2021–2022, when demand for digital services skyrocketed along with accelerated business transformation, the IT services industry in Poland entered a phase of clear slowdown. The year 2023 brought a wave of employment reductions, including at global giants, and the Polish market felt the effects in the form of fewer offers and a more cautious approach to new projects.A year later, the situation stabilized, but at a lower level. IT companies' revenues slowed down, growth dynamics were clearly worse than before, and even large companies recorded declines. In 2024, the złoty exchange rate further increased pressure on margins, particularly affecting companies based on service exports, which include most Polish software development companies.The market slowdown also affected employment in the IT industry, although job offers rebounded significantly in 2025, with almost seventy percent year-over-year growth in the first half. However, companies are recruiting more selectively, focusing primarily on senior professionals who are now most sought after, yet hardest to access. The market is recovering under a new model–cautious, selective, and quality-focused.Faced with the slowdown in the technology market, consolidation became a solution for some companies. As Szymon Boniecki, co-CEO of Monterail, comments on this year's acquisitions:"Our acquisitions are not just about expanding the team, but primarily about strengthening competencies and shortening the paths to delivering value to clients. Monterail consistently implements a strategy based on two pillars: competency consolidation through acquisitions and implementing AI in software development processes."The company announces further acquisitions later this year.Revenue from the EL Passion acquisition forecasted through the end of 2026 amounts to over eight million złoty. The consolidation also means expanding Monterail's portfolio by over four hundred projects completed for clients from around the world, further development of product and UX/UI competencies, and developing practical applications of AI in the software development process.Anna Elwart, CEO of EL Passion: "Specialization and consolidation are today the two most reliable development scenarios for software development companies. Wisely built scale means not only better cost distribution, but also room for maneuver for practical AI implementation."The expanded portfolio includes projects for clients from Europe and the United States from the fintech, healthtech, e-commerce, and proptech sectors.Thanks to acquisitions, Monterail joins the group of companies that not only survived the correction period but managed to use it to build scale and specialization. In times when the industry faces pressure from revenue decline, exchange rate risk, and caution in recruitment, quality, efficiency, and the ability to deliver value quickly become crucial. Monterail demonstrates that even in demanding market conditions, it's possible to create a long-term advantage based on consolidation and the smart use of new technologies.About Monterail:Monterail is a Poland-based full-service software development company with over 130 experts on board, delivering software for industry leaders across the fintech, healthtech, proptech, and e-commerce sectors. For over 15 years, they have delivered more than 390 successful projects to clients from around the world. For more, visitAbout EL Passion:EL Passion is an established Warsaw-based software company, with 13 years in the market and over 400 projects delivered. EL Passion has built a strong reputation serving clients across Europe and the United States. Their expertise spans AI-assisted software development, fintech, healthtech, e-commerce, and proptech.To learn more about the acquisition, visit: blog/el-passion-acquisition

Marta Klimowicz

Monterail

+48 533 600 136

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.