Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
From SRK To Rani Mukerji: A Complete List Of The 71St National Film Awards Winners

From SRK To Rani Mukerji: A Complete List Of The 71St National Film Awards Winners


2025-09-23 12:30:26
(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 23 (IANS) The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, honored the recipients of the prestigious 71st National Film Awards on Tuesday during a ceremony held in Delhi. Here is a complete list of all the National Award Winners for 2025 -

Best Feature Film – '12th Fail'

Vinod Chopra Films, Vidhu

Vinod Chopra

Best Debut Film of a Director – Ashish Avinash Bende –

'Aatmapamphlet'

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

Dharma Productions, Karan Johar

Best Children's Film – 'Naal 2'

Aatpat Production, Zee Studios, Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti

Best Direction Sudipto Sen – 'The Kerala Story'

Best Film in AVGC (Best Visual Effects) – Jetty Venkat Kumar

Hanu-Man

Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values 'Sam Bahadur'

Unilazer Ventures, Meghna Gulzar

Best Actor in a Leading Role Shah Rukh Khan – 'Jawan' / Vikrant

Massey – '12th Fail'

Best Actress in a Leading Role – Rani Mukerji

'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'

Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Vijayaraghavan 'Pookkaalam' / M. S. Bhaskar – 'Parking'

Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Urvashi – 'Ullozhukku' / Janki Bodiwala – 'Vash'

Best Child Artist – Sukriti Veni Bandreddi – 'Gandhi Tatha Chettu' / Kabir Khandare – 'Gypsy' / Treesha Thosar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav Jagtap – 'Naal 2'

Best Male Playback Singer – P V N S Rohit

'Baby' (Premistunna)

Best Female Playback Singer – Shilpa Rao

'Jawan' (Chaleya)

Best Cinematography – Prasantanu Mohapatra

'The Kerala Story'

Best Screenplay (Original) – Sai Rajesh – Baby / Ramkumar

Balakrishnan – 'Parking'

Best Dialogues – Deepak Kingrani

'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'

Best Sound Design – Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan

Muralidharan

'Animal'

Best Editing – Midhun Murali

'Pookkaalam'

Best Production Design – Mohandas

'2018'

Best Costume Design – Sachin Lovalekar, Divvya Gambhir,

Nidhhi Gambhir – 'Sam Bahadur'

Best Make-up – Shrikant Desai

'Sam Bahadur'

Best Lyrics – Kasarla Shyam

'Balagam' (Ooru Palletooru)

Best Choreography – Vaibhavi Merchant –

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' (Dhindhora Baje Re)

Best Documentary – God Vulture and Human – Rishiraj Agarwal

Best Short Film – Giddh (The Scavenger)

Manish Saini

Best Film Critic – Utpal Datta

MENAFN23092025000231011071ID1110100466

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search