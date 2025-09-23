From SRK To Rani Mukerji: A Complete List Of The 71St National Film Awards Winners
Best Feature Film – '12th Fail'
Vinod Chopra Films, Vidhu
Vinod Chopra
Best Debut Film of a Director – Ashish Avinash Bende –
'Aatmapamphlet'
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment – 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'
Dharma Productions, Karan Johar
Best Children's Film – 'Naal 2'
Aatpat Production, Zee Studios, Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti
Best Direction Sudipto Sen – 'The Kerala Story'
Best Film in AVGC (Best Visual Effects) – Jetty Venkat Kumar
Hanu-Man
Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values 'Sam Bahadur'
Unilazer Ventures, Meghna Gulzar
Best Actor in a Leading Role Shah Rukh Khan – 'Jawan' / Vikrant
Massey – '12th Fail'
Best Actress in a Leading Role – Rani Mukerji
'Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway'
Best Actor in a Supporting Role – Vijayaraghavan 'Pookkaalam' / M. S. Bhaskar – 'Parking'
Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Urvashi – 'Ullozhukku' / Janki Bodiwala – 'Vash'
Best Child Artist – Sukriti Veni Bandreddi – 'Gandhi Tatha Chettu' / Kabir Khandare – 'Gypsy' / Treesha Thosar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav Jagtap – 'Naal 2'
Best Male Playback Singer – P V N S Rohit
'Baby' (Premistunna)
Best Female Playback Singer – Shilpa Rao
'Jawan' (Chaleya)
Best Cinematography – Prasantanu Mohapatra
'The Kerala Story'
Best Screenplay (Original) – Sai Rajesh – Baby / Ramkumar
Balakrishnan – 'Parking'
Best Dialogues – Deepak Kingrani
'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai'
Best Sound Design – Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan
Muralidharan
'Animal'
Best Editing – Midhun Murali
'Pookkaalam'
Best Production Design – Mohandas
'2018'
Best Costume Design – Sachin Lovalekar, Divvya Gambhir,
Nidhhi Gambhir – 'Sam Bahadur'
Best Make-up – Shrikant Desai
'Sam Bahadur'
Best Lyrics – Kasarla Shyam
'Balagam' (Ooru Palletooru)
Best Choreography – Vaibhavi Merchant –
'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' (Dhindhora Baje Re)
Best Documentary – God Vulture and Human – Rishiraj Agarwal
Best Short Film – Giddh (The Scavenger)
Manish Saini
Best Film Critic – Utpal Datta
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment