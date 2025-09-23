EV Battery Testing Market Trends & Competition Outlook 2025-2030: Total Industry Revenues To More Than Double, Reaching $9.4 Billion By 2030

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Battery Testing Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global electric vehicle (EV) battery testing market is poised for significant growth, with forecasts indicating a surge from $4 billion in 2025 to $9.4 billion by the close of 2030, marking an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4% within this period.

The burgeoning global EV battery testing market is being propelled by several key factors: the rising adoption of EVs, increased emphasis on battery performance, and the introduction of stringent regulations and policies. The global shift towards environmentally friendly mobility solutions has fueled consumer interest in EVs, subsequently amplifying the demand for specialized battery testing. As automakers pivot from internal combustion engines to electric powertrains, ensuring battery durability and compliance with international standards has become paramount.

The report delves into major market segments, including testing, service, type, battery type, propulsion, vehicle type, and application. It provides a comprehensive market analysis for key countries-U.S., Canada, China, Japan, India, Germany, France, and the U.K.-where opportunities for EV battery testing are burgeoning. The geographical scope encompasses North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World, which includes South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

This study highlights profiles of leading companies, offering insights such as company overview, financials, product portfolio, and key developments. Though detailed financial data is reserved for top public players, the report includes a patent analysis of the EV battery testing market. Additionally, it covers ESG developments, macroeconomic factors, emerging technologies, tariff impacts, and the competitive landscape, detailing market rankings, shares, and strategy analytics of top players.

The report is structured to present information clearly with tables and figures that portray historical, current, and future market scenarios. While 2024 serves as the base year, estimates for 2025 cooperate with forecasts extending through 2030, all valued nominally in U.S. dollars (millions).

73 data tables and 51 additional tables.

An analysis of the global EV battery testing market.

Revenue data from 2024, estimates for 2025, forecasts for 2026 and 2029, and projected CAGRs through 2030.

Market size and revenue prospects, with analysis based on testing, type, service, battery type, propulsion type, vehicle type, application, and region.

Information on market dynamics, technological advancements, regulations, and macroeconomic impacts.

Insights from Porter's Five Forces model, global supply chain analyses, and case studies.

Patent analysis and emerging trends in the EV battery testing market ecosystem.

Sustainability trends and ESG developments, focusing on consumer attitudes, ESG scores, and practices of leading companies.

Analysis of industry structure, market shares, rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity, and venture funding outlook. Profiles of leading companies including Bureau Veritas SA, DEKRA, Eurofins Scientific, SGS SA, and TUV SUD.

