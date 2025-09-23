Mr. Handyman Of Charlotte Expands Territory To Include Gastonia And Monroe, Meeting Growing Demand For Professional Home And Commercial Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Local Mr. Handyman franchise celebrates growth milestone as it enters its fifth year serving the Charlotte area with expanded service coverage and enhanced capacity

Charlotte, NC, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Handyman of East and West Charlotte to Gastonia has announced its territory expansion and rebranding as Mr. Handyman of Charlotte, Gastonia and Monroe. This strategic growth reflects the increasing demand for professional handyman services throughout the greater Charlotte region, positioning the franchise to serve homeowners and commercial facility owners across a broader network of communities.









Rob Carpenter - Owner of Mr. Handyman of Charlotte, Gastonia, and Monroe

"We started with a mission to be the best handyman Charlotte had to offer, and now we're extending that commitment throughout the greater Charlotte area," said Rob Carpenter , owner of Mr. Handyman of Charlotte, Gastonia and Monroe. "After four successful years of building our reputation in Charlotte, we're excited to bring our proven quality and reliability to homeowners in Indian Trail, Harrisburg, Monroe, and surrounding communities."

Comprehensive Services Across an Expanded Territory

Mr. Handyman of Charlotte, Gastonia and Monroe delivers a complete range of professional handyman services , from routine home maintenance and repairs to larger home improvement projects. Their skilled technicians handle door repairs, drywall work, home improvements, and commercial handyman services with the reliability and craftsmanship that has earned customer trust throughout the region.

The expanded service territory now encompasses Charlotte, Gastonia , Monroe , Harrisburg , Indian Trail , Belmont , and Clover . This broader coverage ensures more homeowners can access the same high-quality service that has defined the company's reputation over the past four years.

Proven Leadership and Industry Expertise

Rob Carpenter brings over 20 years of experience with the Mr. Handyman franchise to the operation, currently managing two additional locations. This extensive background provides customers with confidence in receiving professional service backed by proven business practices and deep industry knowledge.

"Our expansion directly responds to the growing demand for reliable handyman services throughout Charlotte," Carpenter explained. "We're committed to building lasting relationships with new customers while maintaining the exceptional service standards our existing clients have come to expect."

Bonded, Insured, and Community-Focused

Operating as a fully bonded and insured business, Mr. Handyman of Charlotte, Gastonia and Monroe provides homeowners with peace of mind in their service selection. The company actively contributes to the local economy through job creation and partnerships with area suppliers, reflecting their commitment to community investment beyond individual projects.

This expansion aligns with the robust growth in Greater Charlotte's residential and commercial services sector, where homeowners and property owners increasingly seek professional assistance for both maintenance needs and improvement projects.

Ready to Serve the Greater Charlotte Area

Homeowners throughout the expanded service area can now access professional handyman services for everything from emergency repairs to planned renovations. The company's increased capacity ensures responsive service and comprehensive coverage across its enlarged territory.

For handyman services in Charlotte, Gastonia, Monroe, or surrounding areas, or to schedule service, contact Mr. Handyman of Charlotte, Gastonia and Monroe at (704) 272-4782, or visit to learn more.

About Mr. Handyman of Charlotte, Gastonia and Monroe

Mr. Handyman of Charlotte, Gastonia and Monroe provides professional handyman services, including home repairs, maintenance, and commercial services, throughout Charlotte, Gastonia, Monroe, and the surrounding Charlotte communities. Under the leadership of owner Rob Carpenter, who brings over 20 years of experience with the Mr. Handyman franchise, the company delivers reliable, high-quality craftsmanship backed by its“Done Right Promise®” and comprehensive insurance coverage.

