Three Idaho Teachers Awarded Outstanding Humanities Educators Of The Year By Idaho Humanities Council

James Lauritsen, Madison High School

Tiffanie Bird, Moscow Middle School

Teachers in Rexburg, Moscow, and Boise Recognized for Contributions to Social Studies, English Language Arts, Literature, and Art

- Angela DeLeon GuerreroBOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Idaho Humanities Council (IHC) has announced the winner of the 2025 Outstanding Humanities Educator Award. Every year, the IHC awards a K-5th, 6th-8th, and 9th-12th grade teacher for their exceptional humanities instruction in the classroom. The public nominates teachers that they believe are deserving of recognition. This year, the IHC awarded $1,000 to Angela DeLeon Guerrero from Liberty Elementary School in Boise, Tiffanie Bird from Moscow Middle School in Moscow, and James Lauritsen from Madison High School in Rexburg.These teachers were chosen from dozens of nominees because they exemplify the guiding principles of the IHC; that the humanities should be open, accessible, and welcoming to all Idahoans, that every story contributes to a deeper understanding of being human, that respectful communication provides opportunities to learn new perspectives, and that curiosity about the variety of expressions of the human spirit teach us the value of our differences.Angela DeLeon GuerreroMs. DG teaches 3rd grade at Liberty Elementary School in Boise. This is her 15th year teaching. She has taught 2nd-6th grade. She graduated from Boise State with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education in 2009 and a master's degree in Curriculum and Instruction with a math focus in 2016. She was a fellow in the Boise State Writing Project in 2017. She explained how she feels about teaching,“I love helping students grow as learners while also helping them to think critically and creatively. My teaching philosophy is that every child can learn when the environment is supportive and engaging. I strive to make my classroom community a place where curiosity and confidence can grow.”Tiffanie BirdMs. Bird teaches English Language Arts and Performing Arts at Moscow Middle School in Moscow. She is pursuing a Ph.D. at the University of Idaho, where her research focuses on drama-based education and its impact on student narrative writing in the ELA classroom. Her work reflects her dedication to exploring how the humanities, especially literature and theatre arts, can shape lives, build community, and inspire the next generation of learners. She said about teaching, "I have the privilege of helping students find their own unique voice, whether it is through their writing or their performances. I am deeply committed to education and fostering creativity, critical thinking, and expression in my students."James LauritsenMr. Lauritsen is a dedicated high school art teacher based in Rexburg, Idaho, where he lives with his wife. A father of three married children and proud grandfather to five, James has spent nearly two decades inspiring students in public education through all media of art and ceramics. His passion for teaching extends beyond the classroom, having also led adult college courses in the arts. James's creative work has been featured in several juried exhibitions, including an international show, showcasing his talent and commitment to artistic excellence.

