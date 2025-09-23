2025 East Asia Game Market: Analyzing Gamer Behavior And Market Dynamics
The East Asia Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Reports, which include a survey of 1,090 gamers, provide key insights on gamer survey results, trends analysis, M&A, Internet cafes, regulations, esports, livestreaming, and more.
The researchers produce individual reports for each market on an annual basis to help clients understand developments and opportunities in the region. The reports form the second part of the 2025 East Asia Games Market Reports.
The 2025 Games Market Reports are delivered in a set of 3 reports. You will receive one Market Model report, one Gamer Behavior & Market Insights Report, and one Market Model Update Report for Japan and South Korea.
Each report includes sections on PC, mobile, and console segments.
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Report Executive Summary Growth Drivers Growth Inhibitors Gamer Insights Mobile Gamer Insights PC Gamer Insights Console Gamer Insights Esports & Livestreaming Technology in Gaming Localization in Gaming Financial & Regulations Appendix (Methodology, Genre List and Glossary)
