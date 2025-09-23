Realmls And Cmasnap Announce Strategic Partnership

Compelling, persuasive, accurate CMAs in minutes!

Delivering Smarter CMA Technology to Agents

- Tom Cunningham, CEOJACKSONVILLE, FLA, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- realMLS , serving thousands of real estate professionals across Northeast Florida, and CMAsnap, the creators of a next-generation Comparative Market Analysis (CMA) tool, are excited to announce a strategic partnership that will provide realMLS members with special pricing to access CMAsnap's mobile-first, intuitive CMA technology.This collaboration is designed to give agents and brokers faster, easier, and more professional CMA capabilities, helping them better serve clients and compete in today's fast-moving market.CMAsnap enables agents to generate polished, MLS-accurate CMAs in minutes - even on the go - reducing preparation time while delivering sleek, client-ready reports that inspire confidence in every listing appointment. Every realMLS member will also enjoy a 30-day free trial to experience the benefits firsthand.Key Benefits to Agents of the Partnership:●Work smarter, close faster – Simplified CMA creation frees up more time for client relationships and growing your business.●Impress every client – Clean, professional reports that clearly highlight market insights and reinforce your expertise.●Stay ahead with modern tools – Mobile-friendly, real-time, and easy to use, CMAsnap fits seamlessly into today's workflow.Leadership Perspectives“realMLS is committed to providing our customers advanced tools and resources to promote a healthy marketplace,” said Nicole Jensen, CEO at realMLS.“CMAsnap simplifies a critical service agents provide to consumers - creating accurate, compelling CMAs .”“realMLS is a forward-thinking partner that shares our vision of giving agents tools that truly make their jobs easier,” said Tom Cunningham, Founder of CMAsnap.“By partnering with CMAsnap, realMLS is delivering real, daily value - empowering agents to save time, win more business, and better serve their clients.”AvailabilityCMAsnap was added to the“Marketplace” on realMLS's dashboard on September 15 allowing customers to easily claim their 30-day free trial..About realMLSrealMLS (Northeast Florida Multiple Listing Service, Inc.) serves more than 11,000 real estate professionals across Northeast Florida. A trusted, neutral platform where real estate professionals collaborate under shared rules and reliable data. Access to realMLS includes a powerful suite of tools and services to assist realMLS customers in serving consumers.About CMAsnapCMAsnap, developed by Valuease, Inc., is a state-of-the-art CMA platform designed to simplify property analysis and help real estate professionals make data-backed decisions. With speed, simplicity, and professional presentation at its core, CMAsnap empowers agents and MLSs to deliver more value every day.Media Contact CMAsnap: Laura Bosworth, ...Media Contact realMLS: Jaime Barb ...

Tom Cunningham

Valuease Inc

+1 512-573-3724

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Buyer side negotiation with CMAsnap!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.