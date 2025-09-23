Nayanthara Releases Peppy Romantic Number 'Sogasu Chudatharama' From Siddu Jonnalagadda's 'Telusu Kada'

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 23 (IANS) Actress Nayanthara on Tuesday unveiled the second single 'Sogasu Chudatharama' from popular stylist-turned-filmmaker Neeraja Kona's directorial debut film 'Telusu Kada', featuring Siddu Jonnalagada, Srinidhi Shetty and Raashi Khanna in the lead.

Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under the People Media Factory banner, the movie has music by S Thaman.

The romantic number 'Sogasu Chudatharama' has been picturised on Srinidhi Shetty and Siddhu Jonnalagada.

As the evening draws to a close and Siddu prepares to leave, Srinidhi subtly resets the time on his watch, a playful gesture that shows she isn't ready to say goodbye just yet. Thaman delivers another standout composition with this track, blending groovy funk and jazzy elements into an upbeat, feel-good number. A prominent bassline, steady drumbeat, and a catchy trumpet melody give the song a cool, retro vibe that's hard to resist.

Karthik's energetic vocals perfectly complement the vibrant arrangement, while Adviteeya's soulful voice adds depth and emotion. Lyricist Krishna Kanth beautifully captures Siddu's emotions for his girl, making the lyrics both heartfelt and relatable.

Visually, the song is just as charming. The sparkling chemistry between Siddu and Srinidhi lights up the screen, and Siddu's stylish dance moves are an absolute delight. With its infectious tune and captivating visuals, this song is likely to appeal to youngsters.

It may be recalled that the first single Mallika Gandha from the film had turned out to be a chartbuster. It was a classic love number featuring Siddu and Raashi Khanna.

A recently released teaser, which offered a glimpse into the film's intriguing premise, has also received good response.

The film has cinematography by Gnana Shekar VS, while Naveen Nooli takes care of editing. Avinash Kolla is the production designer for the film, which is scheduled to hit screens on October 17 for Deepavali.