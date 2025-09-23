MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sampo plc, press release, 23 September 2025 at 5:45 pm EEST

Sampo plc announces results of the tender offers for its subordinated notes due in 2052 and 2049

On 15 September 2025, Sampo announced tender offers for its outstanding subordinated notes due 2052 and 2049, as further discussed in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 15 September 2025 (the Tender Offer Memorandum ). Subject to the satisfaction (or waiver) of the New Financing Condition (as defined in the Tender Offer Memorandum), Sampo has decided to set the Aggregate Consideration Amount at EUR 295,000,433.46 and accordingly will accept for purchase EUR 315,826,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the notes due 2052 validly tendered pursuant to the tender offers, as further discussed in the attached Results Announcement. Thus, Sampo does not expect to purchase any valid tenders of the notes due 2049 for purchase pursuant to the tender offer.

Please refer to the attached stock exchange release (the Results Announcement ) which the company has published today on the website of the London Stock Exchange plc for further information on the results of the tender offers.

