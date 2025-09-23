National Corporate Housing Welcomes Roxane Plant As Chief Human Resources Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Corporate Housing is proud to announce the addition of Roxane Plant as Chief Human Resources Officer. Roxane will lead the next chapter of growth and transformation for our HR team, ensuring National continues to be a place where people feel supported, inspired, and ready to succeed.

A People-Focused Leader

Roxane brings more than 20 years of HR leadership experience across hospitality, real estate, and corporate services. She has built her career helping organizations grow stronger by putting people first-modernizing HR systems, developing leaders, and shaping cultures where talent thrives.

At National, Roxane will guide our HR function through its next stages of transformation-focusing on attracting and retaining top talent, strengthening employee programs, and fostering a workplace where everyone can do their best work.

A Perfect Fit for National

“Roxane is exactly the kind of leader who fits National's culture,” said Misty Gregarek, President and COO.“She's practical, forward-thinking, and deeply committed to people and performance. As we continue to grow, her leadership will ensure we keep building a workplace that feels connected, supportive, and performs at the highest level.”

“I'm honored to join National at such an exciting time,” said Roxane Plant, CHRO.“I believe people are at the heart of every great company, and I'm looking forward to partnering with our teams to strengthen National's culture and create opportunities for growth at every level.”

About National Corporate Housing

For more than 25 years, National Corporate Housing has been trusted to deliver temporary housing solutions that feel like home. From furnished apartments to comprehensive housing programs, National takes care of every detail-so our clients, partners, and employees can focus on what matters most. National is the flagship brand of The Atchison Group of companies.

Media Contact:

Peggy Smith

Chief Innovation Officer

National Corporate Housing

Phone: +1 303-863-7002

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at