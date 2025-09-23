Suhana Khan Congratulates 'Papa' Shah Rukh Khan On Receiving The National Award: 'We Love You'
Congratulating her 'papa dear', Suhana Khan expressed her excitement through a special social media post saying, "You always said you never win the silver, only lose the gold but This Silver is Gold...(sic)"
'The Archies' actress added, "Our hearts are so happy seeing you receive the prestigious National Award, Congratulations papa we love you", with a red heart emoji.
Congratulating King Khan on receiving the prestigious honor, his better half, Gauri Khan, said that the National Award is a result of Shah Rukh's years of hard work and dedication.
Gauri shared that she is even designing a special mantle to place the National award on.
"What a journey it's been @iamsrk. Congratulations on winning the National Award!!! So deserving... it's a result of your years of hardwork and dedication. Now I'm designing a special mantle for this award," Gauri wrote on her IG.
SRK opted to wear a stylish black two-piece as he received the honor from the President of India, Droupadi Murmu.
The award is extremely special as this is SRK's first-ever National Award during his career spanning more than three decades.
Previously, 'Jawan' maker Atlee thanked Shah Rukh for trusting him and giving him the opportunity to direct the film.
He shared his happiness on King Khan winning the National Award for his film with a lengthy post on Instagram.
"Feeling blessed, @iamsrk sir. I'm super happy that you've got the National Award for our movie Jawan. It feels very emotional and inspiring to be part of your journey. Thank you for trusting me and giving this film, sir. It's just my first love letter to you; a lot more to come, sir," Atlee wrote.
"Shah Rukh sir being near you itself is a great blessing, sir. As a fanboy, working with you and making a film and presenting it in a mass mode of SRK, sir, is a pure, pure blessing from God, and finally, God is so kind to give us back the greatest moment in our life. Can't ask for more, sir. This is more than enough for me; I'm the best fanboy of yours, sir. Love you. Love you. Love you. Lots of love sir," he added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stratx Launches Compliance-Aware Routing Protocol For Stablecoins, Rwas, And Cross-Border Settlement
- Kucoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment To Compliance
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- VCUK Launches New Private Equity And Venture Capital Initiative With A Focus On Europe
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- Moonx: The Leading Crypto Trading Platform With X1000 Leverage And Unlimited Meme Coin Access
CommentsNo comment