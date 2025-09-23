Qualifacts Becomes The First EHR Solutions Provider To Earn AI Management Systems Certification ISO 42001:2023

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Certification covers the full spectrum of AI usage, from the Qualifacts iQ platform to internal business systems, reinforcing the company's commitment to secure and responsible AI in behavioral healthcare

Nashville, Tenn., Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualifacts , the leading provider of AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions for behavioral health and human services, announced it had become the first EHR to earn ISO 42001:2023 certification-the new international standard for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems. This distinction includes both its Qualifacts® iQ AI technology and its internal use of AI tools and systems.

Qualifacts joins leading organizations-including AWS, Google, and Anthropic-that have achieved ISO 42001:2023. The company continues to innovate and invest in helping behavioral healthcare organizations navigate the complex landscape of AI regulations, security, and compliance practices.

“Achieving ISO 42001:2023 certification reflects more than technical compliance-it underscores our belief and continued investment in doing business the right way across the entire organization," said Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts.“In an intensely regulated field, Qualifacts continues to deliver meaningful innovation with regulatory compliance, privacy, and data security at the forefront of every decision.”

Strengthened cybersecurity and data privacy

Enhanced trust and transparency in AI Systems Improved risk management and mitigation

Supporting Clinicians with Trustworthy, Responsible AI

Data from Google Cloud and The Harris Poll shows U.S. healthcare professionals devote roughly 28 hours per week to administrative duties, consuming over half their time, with 82% experiencing burnout symptoms . As healthcare organizations explore AI solutions to address this crisis, they need assurance that any technology meets the strict governance and security standards required in healthcare. Qualifacts iQ artificial intelligence solutions are purpose-built for behavioral health and human services organizations, with features that reflect the real-world demands of clinical care, compliance, and operations.

Qualifacts iQ has steadily expanded its impact since the launch of its first use case, Clinical Documentation, in 2024. Today, more than 150 organizations use the tool to cut note-taking time by 80% and increase provider capacity by 50%, enabling clinicians to spend more time focused on client care. The company expanded its AI offerings with Qualifacts iQ Assistant in July 2025. Already in use by over 440 organizations, Qualifacts iQ Assistant simplifies onboarding, delivers real-time workflow support, and reduces administrative frustration. These solutions have given clinicians back thousands of hours, lowered burnout risk, and strengthened the connection between providers and their clients.

“Clinicians tell us Qualifacts iQ transforms how they practice-freeing them from administrative tasks so they can focus on their clients,” said Schoeller.“With hundreds of organizations now live across multiple use cases, we're seeing real-world outcomes: 80% less time spent on notes, faster onboarding, stronger client engagement, and better continuity of care. That combination of measurable efficiency and meaningful connection is exactly what responsible AI in healthcare should deliver.”

Qualifacts is working closely with behavioral health leaders and enterprise partners to develop Qualifacts iQ Agent. This next phase of innovation will introduce agentic AI designed to take on resource-heavy operational responsibilities-such as coordinating appointments and managing revenue cycle tasks-so administrative staff can focus on strategic work that expands patient access and elevates care delivery.

For more information, visit qualifacts/qualifacts-iq .

About Qualifacts

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning, AI-powered EHR platforms-Credible, CareLogic, and InSync-enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology-we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.

