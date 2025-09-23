Security National Financial Corporation To Ring NASDAQ Opening Bell
Bell Ringing Ceremony:
Date: September 24, 2025
Time: 9:15 am EST
Live-Stream Link: e /bell-ringing-ceremony
About Security National Financial Corporation
The roots of the company were planted deep in 1965 with the founding of Security National Life Insurance Company. Over the past six decades, Security National has grown from a small team with a vision into a trusted leader in the industry. Security National (NASDAQ:SNFCA) went public in 1987 and operates in three distinct business segments, life insurance, funeral services, and mortgage loan originations.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to Security National Financial Corporation and its business. The predictions in these statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.
For Further Information Contact: Scott M. Quist
or Garrett S. Sill
Security National Financial Corporation
P.O. Box 57250
(Telephone) (801) 264-1060
(Fax) (801) 264-8430
Website:
