Lucy Xiaolu Wang
Assistant Professor, Department of Resource Economics,
UMass Amherst
Prof. Lucy Xiaolu Wang is a tenure-track Assistant Professor at University of Massachusetts Amherst, a Faculty Research Fellow at the Max Planck Institute for Innovation and Competition, Germany, and a Faculty Associate at the Canadian Centre for Health Economics. Her research focuses on the economics of innovation and digitization in health care markets (national and global), particularly in the biopharmaceutical and digital health industries.Experience
–present
Assistant Professor, UMass Amherst; Faculty Research Fellow, Max Planck Institute for Innovation and Competition; Faculty Associate, Canadian Centre for Health Economics, UMass Amherst
2020
Cornell University, Ph.D. in Economics
2014
Duke University, M.A. in Economics
2025
Procurement Institutions and Essential Drug Supply in Low and Middle-Income Countries, Journal of Health Economics
2025
Marketing Authorization and Strategic Patenting: Evidence from Pharmaceuticals, Journal of Public Economics
2023
Digital Interventions in the Health Sector: Country Cases and Policy Discussions, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Notes
2023
A Cost-Benefit Analysis of the Medicines Patent Pool, Economics Bulletin
2023
Human Mediation Leads to Higher Compliance in Digital Mental Health: Field Evidence from India, Frontiers in Behavioral Economics
2022
Global Drug Diffusion and Innovation with the Medicines Patent Pool, Journal of Health Economics
2022
U.S. State approaches to cannabis licensing, International Journal of Drug Policy
2022
Collaborating neuroscience online: The case of the Human Brain Project forum, PLOS ONE
2021
The Complementarity of Drug Monitoring Programs and Health IT for Reducing Opioid-Related Mortality and Morbidity, Health Economics
2021
Medicines Patent Pool and HIV Drug Cocktail Diffusion and Innovation, Best Paper Proceedings of the 81st Annual Meeting of the Academy of Management
2020
The Secret Menu in Health Care: A Cash Market for Imaging in California, INQUIRY: The Journal of Health Care Organization, Provision, and Financing
2019
The Complementarity of Health Information & HIT for Reducing Opioid-Related Mortality and Morbidity, Best Paper Proceedings of the 79th Annual Meeting of the Academy of Management
2018
Connecting with Reality: Using Mini-Case Study Approach to Facilitate and Assess Student Learning, Cornell University Classroom Research Working Paper Series, Volume 6
2015
Manufacturing Fetishism: The Neo-Mercantilist Preoccupation with Protecting Manufacturing, The Region and Trade: New Analytical Directions
2019
Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Technology Theme Grant
Role:
Principal Investigator
Funding Source:
Cornell SC Johnson College of Business
2019
Graduate School Research Travel Grant
Role:
Principal Investigator
Funding Source:
Cornell University
2018
Humane Studies Fellowship Grant
Role:
Principal Investigator
Funding Source:
Institute for Humane Studies
2017
Hayek Fund for Scholars
Role:
Principal Investigator
Funding Source:
Institute for Humane Studies
2011
National Academic Dissertation Contest Grant
Role:
Principal Investigator
Funding Source:
China Ping An Insurance Group
2010
Micro Entrepreneurship Investigator Grant
Role:
Investigator
Funding Source:
China Banking Association
2010
National Academic Dissertation Contest Grant
Role:
Principal Investigator
Funding Source:
China Ping An Insurance Group
2009
National Undergraduate Research Innovation Grant
Role:
Principal Investigator
Funding Source:
Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China
American Economic Association
American Society of Health Economists
International Health Economics Association
