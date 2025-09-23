$def_Meta
Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-09-23 10:07:46
  Assistant Professor, Department of Resource Economics, UMass Amherst
Prof. Lucy Xiaolu Wang is a tenure-track Assistant Professor at University of Massachusetts Amherst, a Faculty Research Fellow at the Max Planck Institute for Innovation and Competition, Germany, and a Faculty Associate at the Canadian Centre for Health Economics. Her research focuses on the economics of innovation and digitization in health care markets (national and global), particularly in the biopharmaceutical and digital health industries.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor, UMass Amherst; Faculty Research Fellow, Max Planck Institute for Innovation and Competition; Faculty Associate, Canadian Centre for Health Economics, UMass Amherst
Education
  • 2020 Cornell University, Ph.D. in Economics
  • 2014 Duke University, M.A. in Economics
Publications
  • 2025 Procurement Institutions and Essential Drug Supply in Low and Middle-Income Countries, Journal of Health Economics
  • 2025 Marketing Authorization and Strategic Patenting: Evidence from Pharmaceuticals, Journal of Public Economics
  • 2023 Digital Interventions in the Health Sector: Country Cases and Policy Discussions, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Notes
  • 2023 A Cost-Benefit Analysis of the Medicines Patent Pool, Economics Bulletin
  • 2023 Human Mediation Leads to Higher Compliance in Digital Mental Health: Field Evidence from India, Frontiers in Behavioral Economics
  • 2022 Global Drug Diffusion and Innovation with the Medicines Patent Pool, Journal of Health Economics
  • 2022 U.S. State approaches to cannabis licensing, International Journal of Drug Policy
  • 2022 Collaborating neuroscience online: The case of the Human Brain Project forum, PLOS ONE
  • 2021 The Complementarity of Drug Monitoring Programs and Health IT for Reducing Opioid-Related Mortality and Morbidity, Health Economics
  • 2021 Medicines Patent Pool and HIV Drug Cocktail Diffusion and Innovation, Best Paper Proceedings of the 81st Annual Meeting of the Academy of Management
  • 2020 The Secret Menu in Health Care: A Cash Market for Imaging in California, INQUIRY: The Journal of Health Care Organization, Provision, and Financing
  • 2019 The Complementarity of Health Information & HIT for Reducing Opioid-Related Mortality and Morbidity, Best Paper Proceedings of the 79th Annual Meeting of the Academy of Management
  • 2018 Connecting with Reality: Using Mini-Case Study Approach to Facilitate and Assess Student Learning, Cornell University Classroom Research Working Paper Series, Volume 6
  • 2015 Manufacturing Fetishism: The Neo-Mercantilist Preoccupation with Protecting Manufacturing, The Region and Trade: New Analytical Directions
Grants and Contracts
  • 2019 Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Technology Theme Grant Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Cornell SC Johnson College of Business
  • 2019 Graduate School Research Travel Grant Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Cornell University
  • 2018 Humane Studies Fellowship Grant Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Institute for Humane Studies
  • 2017 Hayek Fund for Scholars Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Institute for Humane Studies
  • 2011 National Academic Dissertation Contest Grant Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: China Ping An Insurance Group
  • 2010 Micro Entrepreneurship Investigator Grant Role: Investigator Funding Source: China Banking Association
  • 2010 National Academic Dissertation Contest Grant Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: China Ping An Insurance Group
  • 2009 National Undergraduate Research Innovation Grant Role: Principal Investigator Funding Source: Ministry of Education of the People's Republic of China
Professional Memberships
  • American Economic Association
  • American Society of Health Economists
  • International Health Economics Association

