Indian Textile Delegation Showcases Strength In London With A Focus On CETA, Sustainability And GI Products

2025-09-23 10:05:03
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 23 September 2025 6, Delhi: A high-level Indian delegation led by Ms. Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Government of India, is visiting London to showcase India's strength across the textile value chain and to deepen India-UK trade engagement. The delegation includes representatives of all major Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and leading exporters.

On the first day of the visit, a series of programmes were organised, including a Textile Roadshow and sectoral meetings with buyers and sourcing houses in the Handicraft, Handloom and Carpet sectors.

India-UK Textile Trade Snapshot

India is the 4th largest textile exporter to the UK.
Exports to the UK stood at USD 2.16 billion in 2024-25, accounting for 6.6% of UK's imports.
Composition of exports: Apparel (66.2%), Cotton Textiles (12.8%), MMF (7.5%), Handicrafts (7.2%), Carpets (3.0%).
India's overall textile exports are targeted to double by 2030, driven by sustainability initiatives and market access under agreements such as the India-UK CETA.

Roadshow in London

The Textile Roadshow, jointly organised by the High Commission of India, London, and the Ministry of Textiles with EPCs, highlighted the vast opportunities under CETA.

Speaking at the event, Secretary (Textiles) underscored India's ability to serve the UK market with a unique combination of heritage craftsmanship, modern scale, sustainability, and traceability initiatives. She emphasised India's focus on building resilient and transparent supply chains aligned with global consumer expectations. H.E. Mr. Vikram K. Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to the UK, underlined the historic relations between India and the UK and emphasised the importance of strengthening bilateral textile ties. He noted that the recently signed India - UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) provides a win-win opportunity for both countries, enabling enhanced trade, investment, and collaboration in textiles.

Buyer Meetings

Sectoral meetings of Indian delegation with UK buyers in Handicrafts, Handloom and Carpets focused on:

GI-tagged Indian products;
sustainability and traceability measures;
direct buyer - producer linkages.
UK buyers welcomed the initiative and reaffirmed their commitment to expand sourcing from India.


