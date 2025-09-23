Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market Size Worth USD 24.76 Billion By 2034 Fueled By Growing ICU Admissions
|Report Attributes
|Key Statistics
|Market Size in 2024
|USD 13.85 Billion
|Market Size in 2025
|USD 13.85 Billion
|Market Size by 2034
|USD 24.76 Billion
|CAGR from 2025 to 2034
|5.98%
|Base Year
|2024
|Forecast Period
|2025 to 2034
|Segments Covered
|Product, Application and Regions
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)
|Key Players
|GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca ,CytoSorbents Corporation, Cardinal Health, Asahi Kasei, ConvaTec, CHIESI Farmaceutici, Smith & Nephew, and Orion Corporation
Regional Landscape:
What is the U.S. Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market Size?
The U.S. systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market size is calculated at USD 4.88 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 8.44 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.49% from 2025 to 2034.
How North America Dominated the Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market?
In 2024, North America will control the largest part of the systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market, with an established healthcare system, the sheer amount of sepsis cases, and a focus on critical care management. The benefit of the wide range of treatment options in the area, including broad-spectrum antibiotics, corticosteroids, immunomodulators, and anti-inflammatory medications, that severe inflammatory reactions can be managed with, also presents itself.
The area has current research and development projects that are geared towards identifying new treatment targets, improving existing drugs, and adding new medical devices. The prevalence of the North American market is also increased by the presence of giant pharmaceutical companies, government initiatives of combating sepsis, and the increased investment in critical care units.
Why is Asia Pacific the Fastest-Growing in the Systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market?
Asia Pacific experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The swift increase of infections, trauma cases, and chronic diseases that predispose to SIRS are the main drivers of the growth of the region. Increasing patient volumes in the critical care settings are attributed to rapid urbanization, shift of lifestyles, and an increase in exposure to hospital-acquired infections.
The market is largely driven by the increased demand for intravenous fluids, blood components, and low-cost antibiotics. In addition, the existence of government investments in healthcare facilities, the development of new ICU units, and the increase in education regarding the problem of sepsis and its accompanying complications are increasing treatment uptake.
Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market Segmentation Analysis
Indication Analysis
How Infectious Segment Dominates the Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market?
The infectious segment dominated the systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market in 2024, because global sepsis, pneumonia, and bloodstream infections continue to be the most frequent causes of acute systemic inflammation. Most SIRS-related hospitalizations and ICU admissions are caused by infectious causes, and thus constitute the greatest source of the treatment demand. The increasing cases of hospital-acquired infections and the increased risk of multidrug resistance of bacteria further emphasize the necessity to approach the treatment rather broadly and aggressively, using broad-spectrum antibiotics and antiviral agents as well as supportive treatment options.
The non-infectious segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. In contrast to infectious triggers, non-infectious ones comprise trauma, acute pancreatitis, burns, ischemia, and post-surgical complications, which are also on the increase because of more surgical procedures, lifestyle-related diseases, and unintentional traumas. Increasing consciousness among medical professionals regarding the value of early intervention during trauma and post-surgery care is also driving up the demand for high-level supportive therapies, such as fluid-based and vasopressor-based, and organ support device-based services.
Mode of Administration Analysis
Why did injectable Segment Hold the Largest Share of the Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market?
The injectable held the largest share in the systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market in 2024, owing to its crucial role in the emergency and critical care units. IV corticosteroid, immunomodulators , antibiotics, antivirals, and biologic administration provide maximum response and effective dosage regulation that is paramount in the management of life-threatening inflammation. Since injection is the quickest and most desired route of administration in the case of SIRS, and given the fact that intervention is urgent, injectables continue to dominate the global market with their dominant market share.
The oral segment experiences the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to increasing non-invasive treatment demand, especially in the post-acute and long-term care environments. Oral anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, and immunosuppressant formulations are convenient, comfortable, and more compliant and can be used during the outpatient and recovery phases. Adoption is further growing with the emerging production of effective oral therapies that have better bioavailability as well as fewer side effects. Moreover, the demand for oral treatments is being met by the reduction of hospitalization and transition to cost-effective home-based care. With the development of pharmaceutical innovation, more drugs will be administered orally, which has led to the speedy expansion of this segment.
Product Type Analysis
Why did the others Segment Dominate the Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market?
The other segment dominated the systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market in 2024, with the help of a variety of therapies and diagnostic tools. The category consists of corticosteroids, NSAIDs, as well as immunomodulatory agents required in inflammatory and respiratory distress management, which is one of the most frequent complications of SIRS.
Nourishing products like plasma, platelets, and packed red blood cells are used to counter coagulation problems and anemia as well. The market leadership of this segment is further enhanced by advanced diagnostics such as procalcitonin (PCT), CRP tests, as well as imaging testing such as ultrasonography, CT scan, and X-rays.
Application Analysis
How does the hospital & ambulatory surgical centers segment dominate the systemic inflammatory response syndrome treatment market?
The hospital & ambulatory surgical centers segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2024, as these facilities have advanced infrastructure, critical care capacity, and accessibility to specialized healthcare professionals. SIRS management is best managed in hospitals, given that the highest rate of ICU admissions, complicated cases of intra-operative and post-operative scenarios, as well as the presence of sophisticated diagnostic and monitoring systems, are all hospital-specific. This superiority is supported through the consecutive investment into the development of the ICUs and the latest medical technologies that guarantee the top position of hospitals in the patient results.
The specialty clinics segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the foreseeable period of 2025-2034. These clinics are devoted to the advanced therapy approach to the management of inflammation, and these are the cases of SIRS-related non-emerging but severe cases. As more investment is made in disease-specific trials, outpatient care, and specialized care pathways, there is a growing interest in clinics as an alternative to hospital-based treatment. They are flexible, patient-centered care models, and they embrace novel treatments to increase accessibility and compliance.
Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market Key Players
- GlaxoSmithKline – Offers a wide range of anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory drugs that target pathways involved in systemic inflammation.
AstraZeneca – Develops biologics and pharmaceuticals focused on inflammation and respiratory conditions, with relevance to SIRS management.
CytoSorbents Corporation – Specializes in blood purification technologies like CytoSorb®, used to reduce cytokine storms and control hyperinflammatory responses in critical care.
Cardinal Health – Provides critical care pharmaceuticals and medical supply chain solutions, supporting hospital treatment of severe inflammatory syndromes.
Asahi Kasei – Produces advanced hemoperfusion systems and medical devices for extracorporeal blood treatment, aiding in cytokine removal during SIRS.
ConvaTec – Offers wound and critical care management solutions that assist in managing secondary complications of systemic inflammation.
CHIESI Farmaceutici – Focuses on respiratory and intensive care products, including treatments that mitigate severe inflammatory conditions in ICU settings.
Smith & Nephew – Supplies advanced wound care and surgical products that support recovery and infection control in patients affected by systemic inflammatory responses.
Recent Developments:
- In June 2024, Day Zero Diagnostics showed a new method of antimicrobial susceptibility and resistance testing via artificial intelligence (AI) at ASM Microbe to treat sepsis. Their technology, Keynome gAST (genomic Antimicrobial Susceptibility Test), is a direct prediction of the bacterial whole genome based on the blood of a patient, thus removing the requirement of culturing bacterial cells.
In June 2024, CytoSorbents released the PuriFitm hemoperfusion pump in the European Union, with a CE certification according to the EU Medical Device Regulation. The novel blood pump has auto-priming, child-compatible, and adult-compatible tubing, and a touchscreen interface- it is designed to set up rapidly in ICUs and cardiac suites to improve the cytokine adsorption therapy.
In April 2024, Enlivex Therapeutics announced positive Phase II clinical trial outcomes of Allocetra in the treatment of sepsis. Allocationetra demonstrated a reasonable safety and tolerability profile among patients who had sepsis and were caused by pneumonia, biliary, urinary tract, or peritoneal infections.
Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome Treatment Market Segmentations
By Indication (cause/trigger)
- Infectious causes Non-infectious causes UTI
By Mode of Administration
- Injectable Oral
By End-user
- Hospital and ambulatory surgical centers Speciality Clinics
By Product Type
- Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Autoimmune Diseases Meningitis Pneumonia Others
By Application
- Specialty Clinics Hospital & Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others
By Region
- North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)
Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at
