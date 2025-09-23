Almond, Oat & More: Future Trends In Plant Milk Consumption In The U.S. Through 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The dairy alternatives market is thriving with diverse options from almond to oat milk, evolving into a mainstream choice. Key opportunities lie in flavor innovations, expanding packaging formats, and increasing popularity of single-serve options. Growth is led by brands like Silk and Blue Diamond, with private labels also gaining traction.

Dublin, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Almond, Oat & Other Plant Milks in the U.S. through 2029: Market Essentials" report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report offers comprehensive coverage of the various components of the innovation-rich non-dairy, plant-based beverage market. It covers dairy alternatives made with almonds, oats, cashews, soy, coconuts, rice, hemp, flax and other ingredients and provides data and analysis on a category that has gone from alternative to mainstream, all the while continuing to evolve to meet changing consumer needs and preferences. All sales channel inclusive historical, current and projected market performance data is provided from various vantage points for greater market perspective.

Data is provided on total market volume as well as volume by segment, flavor, distribution channel and package type. Leading players' sales volume, growth and share are provided and the private label market for both soy and almond milk are also quantified.

The study also provides wholesale dollar sales and advertising expenditure data. The report also offers Beverage Marketing's exclusive five-year projections for various aspects of the dairy alternative beverage market including packaging, flavors and more.

The report presents the data in Excel spreadsheets, which it supplements with a concise executive summary highlighting key developments including a detailed discussion of the leading plant milk beverage companies. Plus, quantification of the private label almond milk and private label soy milk markets.

Questions answered in this comprehensive market research report include:



How much plant milk volume, including beverages made from soy, almonds, oats, coconuts, rice, flax and other plants, was consumed in the United States in 2024 and how has this changed in recent years?

Which non-dairy beverage segment was largest in 2024, and how have rankings changed in recent years? Which is expected to perform best by 2029?

What are the leading brands, and how have they been performing?

Which flavors of dairy alternative beverages are growing the fastest? What are the growth expectations for single-serve vs. multi-serve?

This report features:



This research report will be useful to marketers of soy milk, almond milk, oat milk, coconut milk, hemp milk, rice milk and manufacturers of other plant-based dairy alternatives as well as to marketers of traditional dairy milk who need to keep pace with trends in this competitive emerging sector.

Investors, retailers, advertising executives, manufacturers in various competing or complementary food and beverage sectors, and ingredient manufacturers with an interest in wellness and functional beverage industry will also find this report helpful. Backed by BMC's reliable, all-sales-channel-inclusive data, readers get a thorough understanding of the dynamic and growing dairy alternatives sector. Select areas of coverage include:

Analysis of the national market including volume, wholesale dollar and per capita consumption figures.

Key packaging trends for plastic, glass, carton and aseptic containers as well as data shedding light on single vs. multi-serving packages through 2029.

Insights and data on the major companies and brands in the dairy alternative sector.

Data on volume, share and growth for the leading plant-based milk trademarks including Blue Diamond Almond Breeze, Silk Almond, Silk Soymilk, Califia Farms, Oatly, Planet Oat, Chobani Oatmilk, Silk Coconut, Dream, So Delicious, Ripple, Silk Oat Yeah Oatmilk, Silk Cashew, Simply Almond, WestSoy, Hiland Almond, Hiland Soy, 8th Continent, Good Karma Flaxmilk, All Booth Brother Dairy and Sunrich.

Data on volume, growth and share of the private label almond milk and private label soy milk markets.

Advertising expenditures for key soy, almond milk and other dairy alternative companies and brands including Silk, So Delicious Coconut Milk, 8th Continent Soymilk and others.

Volume, share and growth by flavor in the market, as well as break-outs for soymilk and almond milk by flavors including vanilla, plain, chocolate and coffee. Historical, current data and forecasts through 2029 are provided. A look at the future performance of dairy alternatives by various on- and off-premise sales channels through 2029.

Key Topics Covered:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



The U.S. Almond, Oat and Other Plant Milk Market



The Dairy Alternative Beverage Market





Overview & Issues





Volume Trends





Per Capita Consumption Trends





Wholesale Dollar Sales Trends





Segment Trends





Packaging Trends





Flavor Trends



Distribution Trends



The Projected Dairy Alternative Beverage Market





Overview & Issues





Volume Forecasts





Per Capita Consumption Forecasts Wholesale Dollar Sales Forecasts

COMPANY PROFILES



The Leading Plant Milk Companies and Their Brands

The Leading Companies





Danone North America



H.P. Hood



Blue Diamond Growers



Stremicks Heritage Foods



Pacific Foods



SunOpta



Eden Foods



Califia Farms

Oatly

Other Plant Milk Companies



Overview Food and Beverage Companies

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900