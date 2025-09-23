BOC Sciences Joins Forces With Innovators At PODD Conference 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BOC Sciences is teaming up with innovators at the PODD Conference 2025 to fast-track the next generation of drug delivery.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The future of medicine rests, in large part, on effective delivery systems. With the industry rushing to harness the potential of advanced therapeutics - from gene therapies to mRNA vaccines - most key breakthroughs are gated by a singular challenge: delivering the payload. BOC Sciences is going to take this issue head-on at the PODD (Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery) Conference 2025, a significant event for minds of medicine within the industry.From October 27-28, at the Westin Copley Place in Boston, BOC Sciences will be at Booth #114, not just as a vendor, but as a strategic partner and a catalyst for innovation. This brand is driven by the insight that the next great therapeutic is waiting for a great delivery system, and its role is to provide high-quality, specialized components and expertise to make it happen.The BOC Sciences team will showcase its unique ability to synthesize and scale up essential drug delivery systems like lipid-based nanoparticles (LNPs) , liposomes, and micelles. This isn't about off-the-shelf products; it's about providing custom-formulated solutions that empower scientists to deliver mRNA, siRNA, or any other therapeutics that they specialize in.The company will also highlight its core expertise and how it helps partners solve key challenges, with a spotlight on:Bioconjugation: Precision conjugation with GalNAc, PEG, and cholesterol.ADC Payloads : Complete support for toxin-linker synthesis and conjugation.Tailored Carriers: Polymers and dendrimers for sustained and targeted release.Nucleic Acid Delivery: One-stop mRNA/siRNA formulation and scale-up."At PODD, we see ourselves as an important partner in innovative science," a representative of BOC Sciences said. "Our offering of comprehensive drug delivery services, state-of-the-art bioconjugation technologies, and custom-formulated lipid nanoparticles is tailored to deliver the medicines of the future. We have come together to form strategic alliances that will accelerate the delivery of safer, better therapies to patients around the world."Uniting for the future of drug delivery, BOC Sciences welcomes all visitors to meet its team at Booth #114 and discover new partnership opportunities. To ensure a focused conversation, attendees are encouraged to schedule a meeting with BOC Sciences ahead of time.About BOC SciencesBOC Sciences is a trusted supplier to the global life sciences community, delivering advanced chemicals, drug delivery systems, and comprehensive contract research services. It is committed to supporting its clients' missions to discover and develop life-saving and life-enhancing therapies, and its contributions have already helped enable numerous groundbreaking discoveries.

