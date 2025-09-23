CFO Leadership LIVE Dallas Panel To Examine The Ongoing Transformation And Trends Of Finance & Accounting Leadership
October 2 event will bring together top finance executives to share insights on the evolving role of the CFO-from financial steward to strategic growth leader.AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Personiv, an eClerx division, today announced its upcoming CFO Leadership LIVE event, an invitation-only gathering of senior finance executives taking place October 2, 2025, in Dallas. This exclusive forum will bring together a select group of CFOs and finance leaders for an interactive discussion on the evolution of the CFO role and the skills needed to lead organizations through today's dynamic business environment.
The event's theme, From Bookkeeper to Growth Leader: The Modern CFO's Journey, reflects the expanding expectations of today's finance leaders as they move from traditional accounting stewardship into strategic growth leadership.“CFO Leadership LIVE is designed to provide a rare space for senior finance leaders to step away from the day-to-day and exchange ideas with peers who face the same challenges,” said Megan Weis, Host of CFO Weekly and VP FAO Services .“This isn't about theory-it's about how CFOs are navigating real-world pressures while positioning their organizations for sustainable growth.”
Moderated by Megan Weis, VP & General Manager of Finance & Accounting Outsourcing Services at Personiv and host of the CFO Weekly podcast, the panel will feature:
.Peter Johansson, SVP, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer, CECO Environmental
.Mark Lundeen, Vice President Finance, Tropicana Brands Group
.Joe Chevalier, CPA, Senior Vice President of Finance, OneDigital
Discussion topics will include:
.The shifting expectations of CFO leadership in 2025 and beyond
.Building resilient, high-performing finance teams in uncertain times
.Leveraging technology and automation without losing the human edge
.Lessons from CFOs who have successfully transformed their role from financial steward to growth catalyst
This closed-door event is tailored for CFOs, controllers, VPs of Finance, and senior executives seeking meaningful peer insights and strategic dialogue. Attendance is limited to ensure a high-impact, networking-rich experience.
Event Details:
.Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025
.Location: Westin Dallas Stonebriar Resort map
.Format: Executive panel discussion + interactive Q&A
.Attendance: By invitation only
For more information, please contact or visit Registration Page .
About Personiv
Personiv, an eClerx division, specializes in tailored finance and accounting outsourcing solutions that drive operational efficiency, saving you valuable time and resources. With +25 years of expertise, we transform routine financial tasks into strategic opportunities for cost savings and growth, reducing costs by more than 50%. Whether you need to add just one AP person, or an entire finance department, our scalable solutions are customized to your needs- so you can focus on your core business. Discover how Personiv can help you do more with less at .
Personiv is a division of eClerx (ECLERX:IN).
Mimi Torrington
Personiv
...
