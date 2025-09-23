Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market Industry Trends And Global Forecast Report 2025-2035 Monoclonal Antibodies Dominate Market, But Bispecific Antibodies Gain Traction

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The antibody contract manufacturing market is poised for growth, driven by increasing outsourcing due to cost efficiency and expertise access. Monoclonal antibodies currently dominate, but bispecific antibodies are emerging. North America leads, with Asia showing high growth potential. Key market segments include monoclonal/bispecific antibodies, mammalian/microbial expression systems, and clinical/commercial scales.

The global antibody contract manufacturing market is estimated to grow from USD 16.6 billion in 2025, to USD 47 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market: Growth and Trends

In recent years, contract manufacturers have become an integral part of the overall biopharmaceutical market. This trend is also gaining popularity within the antibody manufacturing market, as developers are increasingly outsourcing their antibody manufacturing requirements to contract service providers. This can be attributed to the fact that employing such third-party service providers offers various advantages, such as a reduction in overall production cost and access to the specialized expertise of these contract manufacturers. In fact, antibody manufacturing companies engaged in this domain are actively collaborating with other players and expanding their existing capabilities and capacities in order to cater to the overall demand for therapeutic antibodies.

Since the approval of Orthoclone OKT3 in1986, monoclonal antibodies have become an important part of modern healthcare practices. In fact, several experts consider monoclonal antibodies to be the backbone of the biopharmaceutical industry. Owing to their high specificity and the favorable safety profile, antibody-based interventions presently constitute the largest class ofbiologics contract manufacturing market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the near future as advanced variants of antibodies, such asbispecific antibodiesand antibody fragments-based products, are steadily gaining traction.

Furthermore, owing to challenges associated with the development and production of biologics, such as advanced supply chain requirements, outsourcing antibody production operation is expected to witness significant growth.

Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the antibody contract manufacturing market and identifies potential growth opportunities within industry.

Some key findings from the report include:



Presently, over 125 contract manufacturers claim to offer services for antibody manufacturing across the globe; 74% of the service providers manufacture monoclonal antibodies at commercial scale.

The current market landscape is fragmented, featuring the presence of both large players and new entrants; most of these are mid-sized players (43%) based in North America.

In pursuit of gaining a competitive edge in this field, stakeholders are actively upgrading their existing capabilities and adding new competencies in order to enhance their respective portfolios. The ongoing efforts to improve capabilities and upgrade facilities have led to the establishment of industry benchmarks, which serve as a standard for new product development initiatives.



The growing interest of stakeholders in this domain is evident from the rise in partnership activity; most of the partnerships signed were focused on antibody manufacturing.

In order to enhance core competencies related to this field of research, CMOs are actively investing in upgrading existing infrastructure and expanding their respective manufacturing capacities.

The global installed antibody contract manufacturing capacity is spread across various regions; over 55% of this capacity is available in manufacturing facilities based in North America.

Given that there are several antibody-based drug / therapy candidates being evaluated across various stages of development, the demand for such products is anticipated to rise significantly over the next decade. The antibody manufacturing market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10%, till 2035; presently, majority of the market share is occupied by North America, followed by Europe.

Key Players in the Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market, Profiled in the Report Include:



AGC Biologics

Aldevron

Emergent BioSolutions

Eurofins CDMO

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

KBI Biopharma

Lonza

Nitto Avecia Pharma Services

Novasep

Pierre Fabre

Samsung BioLogics

Synthon Thermo Fisher Scientific

Antibody Contract Manufacturing Market: Research Coverage



Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the global antibody contract manufacturing market, focusing on key market segments, including type of antibody manufactured, type of expression system used, scale of operation and geographical regions.

Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of the companies engaged in antibody contract manufacturing market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, location of manufacturing facilities, scale of operation, type of antibody, type of expression systems used, fill / finish operations and affiliations to regulatory agencies.

Company Competitiveness Analysis: A comprehensive competitive analysis of antibody contract manufacturers, examining factors, such as company strength and portfolio strength and portfolio diversity.

Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key service providers engaged in the antibody contract manufacturing market, focusing on overview of the company, financial information, service portfolio, and recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Case Study: A detailed comparison of the key characteristics of large and small molecule drugs, along with information on the steps and challenges involved in their respective manufacturing processes.

Benchmark Analysis: A detailed analysis of the key focus areas of small, mid-sized, large and very large companies by comparing their existing capabilities within and beyond their respective peer groups.

Capacity Analysis: An insightful analysis of the overall, installed capacity for manufacturing antibodies, based on various parameters, such as company size and key geographical regions.

Demand Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the annual commercial and clinical demand for antibodies, based on various relevant parameters, such as target patient population, dosing frequency and dose SWOT Analysis: An analysis of industry affiliated trends, opportunities and challenges, which are likely to impact the evolution of antibody contract manufacturing market; it includes a Harvey ball analysis, assessing the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on industry dynamics.

Key Questions Answered in this Report



How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market? How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report



The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits



Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

