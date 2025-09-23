Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Merchant Vessel Targeted in Attack Off Yemen’s Aden

Merchant Vessel Targeted in Attack Off Yemen’s Aden


2025-09-23 09:38:52
(MENAFN) A merchant vessel navigating the Gulf of Aden, near Yemen, was targeted in an attack on Tuesday, but no injuries were reported, according to United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), based in Dubai.

The incident took place approximately 120 nautical miles (roughly 225 km) east of Aden, a port city in southern Yemen. At 0320 GMT, the ship's captain reported hearing a "splash and the sound of an explosion" near the vessel. However, the crew and ship remained unharmed and continued on their journey to their next destination.

While no group has taken credit for the assault, UKMTO issued a warning urging other vessels operating in the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

The Gulf of Aden, a critical maritime route linking the Red Sea to the Arabian Sea, has been the site of numerous attacks on commercial ships in recent months. These assaults are widely believed to be the work of Yemen’s Houthi militants, who claim to target shipping as part of their campaign to exert pressure on Israel and its allies, expressing solidarity with Palestinians amid the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

MENAFN23092025000045017169ID1110099761

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search