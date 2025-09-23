ONAR Holding Corporation Closes Acquisition Of Retina AI Follows Rapid Closing Of JUICE To Accelerate AI-Driven Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Miami, FL , Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONAR Holding Corporation (OTCQB: ONAR), an AI-powered marketing technology company and growing agency network, today announced it hasacquisition of, an AI-powered marketing intelligence platform known for early, individual-level customer lifetime value (CLV) prediction. The Retina transaction was structured as anand provides ONAR with Retina's assets. This closing comes on the heels of ONAR's, adding a top-ranked performance agency to the network,and creating immediate cross-sell motion between JUICE's client base and Retina's.

Retina, which previously achieved annual recurring revenue exceeding $2 million , brings sophisticated deep-learning CLV and ROI modeling into ONAR's technology stack. ONAR expects to recapture a substantial portion of Retina's historical ARR by (i) integrating Retina's models across ONAR's existing agency clients, including JUICE's enterprise roster, and (ii) re-engaging historical Retina customers through targeted outreach.

“Back-to-back closings of JUICE and Retina AI meaningfully advance our strategy,” said Claude Zdanow , CEO of ONAR.“We're combining a top-tier performance engine with predictive CLV intelligence -and we did it in a capital-efficient way. That combination gives us immediate cross-sell opportunities, clearer visibility on ROI for clients, and momentum to scale revenue.”

"We're grateful to see Retina AI's mission continue as part of ONAR,” stated Brad Ito, CTO and Co-Founder of Retina.“ONAR's commitment to delivering meaningful client value through data and AI technology aligns with our vision, and we look forward to new synergies from this acquisition."

Strategic Benefits:



High-Quality Assets at a Great Value – ONAR acquired Retina under favorable terms during its capital inflection point, translating into a cost-efficient acceleration of AI capabilities.



Scalable Revenue Streams – ONAR gains not only technology but also a line of sight on recapturing recurring revenue and rich cross-sell potential.

Deep Integration – As all ONAR clients are fit for Retina's offerings, the Company anticipates rapid adoption and synergies across its network.

About Retina AI

Retina AI is an AI-driven SaaS platform that ingests a brand's transaction, engagement, and demographic data to forecast customer lifetime value at the individual level. Marketers use these insights to acquire higher-value customers, optimize retention spend, and scale profitably.

About ONAR

ONAR (OTCQB: ONAR) is a leading marketing technology company and marketing agency network. The Company's mission is to power unparalleled marketing services that drive revenue growth through an integrated, AI-driven approach. Committed to honor, candor, and best-in-class results, ONAR's agency network offers a range of digital marketing services including performance marketing & healthcare marketing. ONAR's agencies focus on servicing middle-market and growth stage companies, and the Company is actively searching for agencies to acquire and become part of the network. Additionally, the Company's technology incubator, ONAR Labs, is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative marketing technology solutions. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding ONAR's growth strategy, acquisitions, technology development, integration, and expected outcomes. Forward-looking statements reflect current views about future events and are based on assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others, those described in ONAR's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. ONAR undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Sara Scully

Marketing Manager

ONAR

213-437-3081

...