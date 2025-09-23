Ashghal Announces Two Road Closures Across Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, 'Ashghal', has announced temporary road closures across Doha.

Two fast lanes on Al Jamiaa Street will partially be closed starting from Al Markhiya Interchange to the Television Interchange. The closure will remain in place until Thursday, September 25, at 5am to carry out road maintenance works.

During this period, Ashghal urges road users to use the right lane available at the intersections, and alternative routes to reach their destinations.

Another closure involves two lanes on part of the University Street, starting from Lejbailat Interchange, passing through Abdul Aziz bin Jassim St and up to Television Interchange, will temporarily be closed for three days to complete road maintenance work.

The left turn from Lejbailat Intersection to Al Markhiyah St will remain open to traffic, while the left turn from Television Intersection to Khalifa St will be closed.

The closure will be in place at 11pm on Thursday, September 25, until 5am on Sunday, September 28.

During this period, road users are advised to use the right turns on Lejbailat and Television Interchanges to reach the adjacent intersections and streets.