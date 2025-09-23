Fitbod And Flex Make Personalized Fitness Subscriptions Accessible With HSA/FSA Payments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consumers can now use pre-tax health funds to pay for Fitbod subscriptions with ease

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fitbod, the personalized strength training app that delivers fully customized workouts based on users' goals, fitness level, and available equipment, has partnered with Flex, the leading HSA/FSA payments infrastructure provider. The partnership expands Fitbod's reach and makes it easier for people to prioritize their fitness goals and well-being.

“Flex is redefining how health benefits can be used,” said Sam O'Keefe, CEO of Flex.“With Fitbod, consumers can now apply HSA and FSA dollars to a subscription fitness app, turning pre-tax funds into an investment in their health.”

The collaboration provides Fitbod with a unique way to reach health-conscious consumers who want flexible, tax-advantaged payment options. By integrating Flex, Fitbod not only makes its subscription more accessible, but also positions the app to capture a growing segment of users looking to invest in digital wellness solutions-turning everyday fitness into a smarter, more attainable part of their routine.

“Fitbod's mission has always been to make personalized fitness accessible to everyone,” said Allen Chen, CEO of Fitbod.“Partnering with Flex allows us to expand access, offer more payment flexibility, and help people achieve their fitness goals in a way that fits their lifestyle and budget.”

Flex's platform handles all the complexity-verifying eligibility, ensuring IRS compliance, and enabling seamless payments-so consumers can focus on the workouts. From strength training to mobility stretches, Fitbod subscribers can now make their health investments go further, with Flex ensuring every dollar counts. Users can visit: to learn more about how it works and how to get started.

About Fitbod

Fitbod is a personalized strength training app that delivers fully customized workouts based on each user's goals, fitness level, and available equipment. By combining data-driven insights with science-backed training programs, Fitbod helps users train smarter, recover better, and reach their fitness goals efficiently. The app is designed to make strength training accessible for everyone, from beginners to advanced athletes.

For more information, visit .

About Flex

Flex is the HSA/FSA payments infrastructure for top health and wellness brands. Built for omnichannel retailers, Flex helps businesses unlock over $150B in pre-tax health spending-boosting AOV by up to 50% without adding new acquisition channels. From recurring payments to mixed-eligibility carts, Flex integrates seamlessly into existing tech stacks and handles the complexity of HSA/FSA so teams don't have to.

Learn more at .

