Erdogan Anticipates Speaking at UN General Assembly
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to deliver a speech during the high-level General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.
Leaders of member states will take the podium against the ornate backdrop of the Assembly Hall to outline their key priorities to a worldwide audience.
Historically, Brazil has traditionally opened the General Debate since the 10th session of the General Assembly in 1955, with the exceptions of 1983 and 1984.
Following Brazil, the host nation, the US, will present its address. President Erdogan is scheduled as the fourth speaker on the first day.
Ahead of his departure for New York on Sunday, Erdogan emphasized that this year’s General Assembly stands out because numerous countries are expected to declare their recognition of the state of Palestine.
He remarked, "We hope these decisions to recognize Palestine will add momentum to the implementation of the two-state solution."
