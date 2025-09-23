Al Mehairi Makes UAE Flag Fly High At FEI Young Riders And Juniors World Championship Khaleej Times

Rashed Khamis Al Mehairi went one better when winning the UAE a fifth-straight title at the FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders & Juniors 2025 in Buftea, Romania, with a perfectly-calculated ride and a bit of good fortune aboard Shardell Jaeger.

Al Mehiari had finished second behind compatriot Rashed Ahmad Al Ketbi in a UAE 1-2 at the previous event at Castelsagrat in France in 2023.

Recommended For You

However, this was to be his year. And, he rose to the occasion to once again stamp UAE domination over the Young Rider and Junior division by staying close to the top of the leaderboard and making his bid for glory in the fifth and final loop of the 120 km ride in Buftea, a town located about 20 km northwest of Bucharest.

Keeping close to the top of the leaderboard meant hotly pursuing teammate Essa Abdulla, who seized the lead from Bahrain's Sultan Al Romaihi during the course of the second loop. Al Mehairi was placed third at the end of the first loop and maintained his position at the end of the second before dropping one spot to fourth during the third loop. He picked up during the fourth loop to climb up to second going into the final loop.

On the other hand, Essa Abdulla remained rooted to the top, but his mount Geste La Majorie being adjudged to having returned with an irregular gait at the vet gates at the end of the race put paid to his hopes of winning. That ceded the advantage and title to Al Mehairi, who was thrilled to have won after his runners-up finish of two years ago.

Al Mehairi completed the ride in five hours 33 minutes and 1 second (5:33:01) riding at a pace of 22.79 kph to win ahead of Bahraini pair of Saud Mubarak Salem and Isa Hameed Al Anezi, who finished second and third, respectively. The trio were part of a group of 45 finishers from a starting group of 84.

The event's presentation ceremony was attended by Khalifa Thani bin Aboud Al Falasi, Board Member of Dubai Racing Club; Ahmed Rashid Al Kaabi, Acting General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club and Chief d'Equipe of the UAE Team.

Five riders represented the UAE at the event, with the rest of the Emirates contingent comprising groups, trainers and administrative staff. Al Mehairi's victory was a fifth consecutive title for the UAE and its eighth overall in the history of the championship.

Praising the efforts of the team, Sheikh Rashed Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Equestrian Club, thanked the UAE leadership - Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, for their unwavering support that has propelled the nation to global prominence in the sport.

He emphasised that the UAE's victory at the FEI Endurance Championship for Young Horses highlighted the team's exceptional skill, determination, and horsemanship. He added that the achievement not only reinforced the UAE's dominance but also set a new benchmark of excellence for the international endurance community.

Acting General Manager of Dubai Equestrian Club and Chief d'Equipe of the UAE Team, Al Kaabi added:“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum for their unwavering support and inspiring leadership. Their vision has propelled the UAE to become a true powerhouse in endurance, inspiring generations to excel. The UAE Team showed remarkable courage, unity, and determination throughout the championship, and this victory is a testament to their hard work. I couldn't be prouder.”

On the sidelines of the ceremony, Khalifa bin Abboud presented commemorative shields from the Dubai Equestrian Club to Hubert Stefan, President of Ilfov County Council in Romania, and Gheorghe Pistol, Mayor of Buftea, Romania, in the presence of Marilena Mladen, President of the Romanian Equestrian Federation.

The FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders and Juniors is an event established by the Fédération Équestre Internationale (FEI) to cultivate and recognise talent in the next generation.