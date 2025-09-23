Edappadi Palaniswami Shows Strength In Sengottaiyan's Turf Gobichettipalayam Ahead Of 2026 Assembly Polls
The massive turnout came as Edappadi K. Palaniswami pressed ahead with his Makkalai Kaappom, Tamizhagathai Meetpom tour, positioning the AIADMK–BJP alliance for the 2026 Assembly elections.
This was Edappadi K. Palaniswami's first visit to the constituency since rebel MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan was stripped of his organisational posts after openly challenging the leadership earlier this month.
Appealing for unity in the AIADMK, Sengottaiyan had said,“Those who need to understand, must understand. To achieve success in the 2026 Assembly election, all of us must come together and work with a collective spirit.”
His statements earlier this month had triggered a strong reaction from the party leadership.
By removing the veteran leader from all party posts for urging for the return of all leaders back to the AIADMK fold, Edappadi K. Palaniswami signalled his firm grip on the party, even in western Tamil Nadu where Sengottaiyan had long held sway.
During his earlier campaign launch in July at Mettupalayam, Sengottaiyan had distanced himself by not organising a reception, underscoring the internal rift in the AIADMK.
However, Tuesday's event flipped the script, with over 2,000 cadre gathering at the bus stand to greet Edappadi K. Palaniswami, led by former Minister K.C. Karuppannan, Perundurai MLA S. Jayakumar, and new district secretary A.K. Selvaraj.
In a move that did not surprise anyone, Sengottaiyan stayed away, reportedly remaining in Chennai.
Edappadi K. Palaniswami later proceeded to Sathyamangalam, where Bhavanisagar MLA A. Bannari joined him, before moving on to the Nilgiris.
The Gobichettipalayam reception was viewed by AIADMK insiders as both a rebuttal to internal dissent and a signal to the ruling DMK.
With the AIADMK–BJP alliance preparing to challenge Chief Minister M.K. Stalin's government in 2026, Edappadi K. Palaniswami's campaign is being framed as a consolidation of the Opposition front, projecting him as the undisputed leader of the combine.
