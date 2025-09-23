Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Türkiye Stocks Slip as Commodity Prices Hold Steady

2025-09-23 08:53:44
(MENAFN) Türkiye's primary stock index commenced trading on Tuesday at 11,363.25 points, marking a decline of 0.91%, equivalent to 104.82 points, compared with the previous session's close.

On Monday, the BIST 100 had advanced by 1.54% to reach 11,468.07 points, with daily trading volume totaling 165.2 billion Turkish liras ($3.99 billion).

By 10.10 am local time (0710GMT) on Tuesday, foreign exchange rates were recorded at 41.4230 Turkish liras per US dollar, 48.8670 per euro, and 56.0085 per British pound.

Meanwhile, the cost of an ounce of gold stood at $3,752.30, and Brent crude oil was trading at $65.70 per barrel.

