Clarity Security Expands Identity Governance With Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) To Automate Context-Aware Access

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clarity Security, a leader in autonomous identity governance, today announced the launch of Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC) across its platform. With ABAC, enterprises can dynamically provision and govern access based on real-time identity attributes, helping organizations deliver much needed operational efficiencies through instantaneous employee onboardings, real time responses to workforce changes, and autonomous license management.Unlike traditional role-based models, Clarity's ABAC engine automatically evaluates multiple attributes-such as job function, location, department, project assignment, device type, or time of day-to grant precise, least-privilege access without manual intervention. By combining ABAC with lifecycle automation, one-click provisioning, and autonomous reviews, enterprises can govern complex hybrid and cloud environments while eliminating manual role bloat and ticket queues."Modern organizations require flexible and intelligent access governance that mirrors the complexity of their workforce," said Alexis Moyse, CEO and Co-Founder at Clarity Security. "ABAC allows IT teams to provision access that adapts to changing roles, multi-function employees, and project-based teams-instantly and accurately-freeing them to focus on innovation instead of administration."Key Capabilities Driving Business Impact-Attribute-Based Access Control (ABAC): Dynamically grant least-privilege access based on attributes like job title, role, location, and device-eliminating over-provisioning and reducing security risk.-Dynamic, Context-Aware Access: Grant and remove access in real time based on multiple conditions (role, location, device, time of day), ensuring multi-role employees get exactly what they need-no more, no less.-Seamless Hybrid Coverage: Apply ABAC policies consistently across SaaS, hybrid, and on-prem systems, supporting direct permissions, local accounts, SAML, and SCIM integrations in one unified platform.-Audit-Ready Transparency: Automatically generate attribute-level audit trails showing precisely why access was granted or removed-cutting audit prep time from months to days.-Business Agility & Zero-Trust Alignment: Adapt instantly to organizational changes-like department moves, shift changes, or project reassignments-without manually rebuilding roles-No-Manual-Work: Unlike RBAC-heavy competitors (Okta, Entra, SailPoint, Lumos), Clarity eliminates role-creation overhead so IT can spend less time firefighting tickets and more time driving digital transformation.-One-Click Cleanup & Refactoring: Instantly remediate over-provisioned users or absorb new applications, roles, or business units without tearing down your access model.-Automated Drift Detection: Continuously monitor for deviations from intended access and trigger alerts or remediation workflows before they become risks.-Single Source of Truth for Birthright Access: Build ABAC profiles that automatically map entitlements to attribute values (e.g., job code + location), ensuring new hires get the right access on day one.Business Outcomes for Early AdoptersOrganizations piloting Clarity's ABAC solution have reported:-99% faster onboarding by eliminating manual provisioning.-Significant cost savings by reclaiming unused and underutilized licenses – one customer saved 300% of the cost of their Clarity subscription.-Reduced insider risk with continuous monitoring and automated drift detection.-Easier reporting outputs and autonomous access reviews that cut down compliance effort and reduce audit fatigue.With ABAC, enterprises gain a governance framework that scales with their business, supports zero-trust strategies, and provides the visibility auditors demand-without overwhelming IT with manual role maintenance.ABAC empowers organizations to run faster, more granular access reviews, meet compliance requirements effortlessly, and scale identity governance without adding administrative overhead. Early adopters have reported significant reductions in audit time, improved accuracy in entitlement management, and more efficient onboarding and offboarding processes.Clarity Security supports IT leaders, security managers, and auditors at regulated organizations across the globe, offering a single, unified platform to govern all human and machine identities with intelligence, speed, and simplicity.For more information on Clarity Security's ABAC capabilities and identity governance solutions, visit our website.About Clarity SecurityClarity Security helps enterprises autonomously govern identity with speed, intelligence, and simplicity. The platform automates access reviews, lifecycle management, and provisioning-saving time, reducing risk, and turning IT from a bottleneck into a business enabler. Clarity supports complex hybrid, cloud, and on-prem environments while ensuring compliance, efficiency, and security.

