S. Korea extends special counsel investigations of Ex-leader, his wife
(MENAFN) A news agency reported, S. Korea approved 3 reviewed bills on Tuesday to extends special counsel investigations into Misconduct claims towards Ex-president Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife.
The bills passed by the National Assembly earlier this month were approved at a government cabinet summit, headed by Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, and will be sent to President Lee Jae Myung for final ratification.
The revisions grant detectives to extend their investigations for a duration of as long as 60 days at their authority, doubling the prior time limit, while also assigning additional prosecutors and staff.
Yoon was removed from position following his of declaration of martial law the previous December. He has stayed in imprisonment since July as he faces prosecution for leading an insurrection and abusing his authority through edict.
His wife got detained the previous month after a court approved a warrant on grounds of electoral fraud and bribery.
She rejects the allegations.
