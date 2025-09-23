China Calls for Collective Action Against Climate Change
(MENAFN) China on Tuesday appealed for a united effort to tackle climate change and advance the shift toward environmentally friendly and low-carbon development.
Chinese Foreign Ministry representative Guo Jiakun issued these remarks while replying to a question on when Beijing intends to unveil its nationally determined commitments to fight climate change.
“Climate change is a common challenge to all humanity. No country can stay aloof or handle this issue by itself. China is consistent in its determination and action on actively responding to climate change,” Guo declared during a press briefing in Beijing.
His comments came in the lead-up to the 30th UN climate summit (COP30), scheduled for Nov. 10-21 in Belem, Brazil.
“China will work with all parties to uphold the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, actively respond to climate change, promote global green and low carbon transition,” he emphasized.
“And as for the specifics you mentioned, I refer you to competent authorities,” the spokesperson concluded.
