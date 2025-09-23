MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) U.S. Polo Assn. Supports the XV Federation of International Polo European Polo Championship as Official Apparel Partner

MOSINA, POLAND AND WEST PALM BEACH, FL, Sept 23, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - U.S. Polo Assn. , the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), proudly supported the XV Federation of International Polo (FIP) European Polo Championship, held from August 26 to September 7 at the prestigious Sowiniec Polo Club in Mosina, Poland. The sports brand served for the fifth time as the Official Apparel Partner of this prestigious event, which is played every two years.

XV Federation of International Polo European Polo Championship Winners

U.S. Polo Assn. outfitted players and umpires in custom-designed performance jerseys and branded caps, alongside field signage and branded on-site activations for event attendees, bringing the brand's authenticity and sport-inspired style to the tournament. The sports brand is the Official Apparel Partner of FIP, which the International Olympic Committee recognizes to host international polo competitions.

Eight teams competed throughout the XV FIP European Polo Championship, and the thrilling final game concluded with Spain taking the coveted European title in a hard-fought victory over Switzerland, with a final score of 7.5 - 4. This is the second consecutive win for Spain in the FIP European Polo Championship. The team also won the XII FIP World Polo Championship in 2022, hosted at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida.

"U.S. Polo Assn.'s support of the XV Federation of International Polo European Polo Championship as the Official Apparel Partner exemplifies everything we stand for as a global sports brand," said J. Michael Prince, CEO and President of USPA Global, the company that manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We are honored to be part of such an important international sporting moment, especially as the XV European Polo Championship arrived in Poland for the first time in history."

"We are also planning to bring the U.S. Polo Assn. brand to Poland in early 2026 for consumers in the region to experience the sport-inspired brand," Prince added.

In addition to U.S. Polo Assn., the XV FIP European Polo Championship featured many high-profile sponsors, including Vogue Poland, Royal Salute Scotch Whisky, Taittinger Champagne, Antonius Caviar, Defender, Plucinski 1906, and others, all contributing to the event's elevated and luxurious atmosphere at Sowiniec Polo Club.

"U.S. Polo Assn. has continued to be a standout partner to the Federation of International Polo for the past nine years, helping to elevate the visibility and professionalism of our most important tournaments," said Alex Taylor, Executive Board Member of FIP. "The brand's support has been instrumental in bringing the European Polo Championship to Poland, a country with a rich polo legacy and a growing community of athletes and sports fans."

The XV FIP European Polo Championship, first held in 1993, brought a vibrant spotlight to Polish polo's century-old history, which dates back to 1911. Today, with nearly 100 active players and a growing interest, Poland served as an exciting new host for this major international sporting event.

Photo Credit: Andrzej Olszanowski

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) , the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo or Global Polo on YouTube .

About the Federation of International Polo (FIP)

Recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Federation of International Polo (FIP) is the global organization representing the sport of polo. FIP's mission is to promote, develop, and regulate the sport of polo internationally.

Contact Information

Stacey Kovalsky

VP, Global PR and Communications

...

+001.561.790.8036

Shannon Stilson

VP, Sports Marketing and Media

...

+001.561.227.6994

SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.