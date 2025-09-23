Aptean Unveils Game-Changing ERP Solution For Benelux Food & Beverage Sector
ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean, a global provider of industry-specific enterprise software, today unveiled its Foundation Bundle for Food and Beverage ERP in the Benelux market.
Built for small and midsize food and beverage businesses (SMBs), this solution offers rapid, cost-effective implementation and equips teams with the specialized tools they need to tackle the complex demands of the sector.
With rising demand for agile, cloud-native ERP systems in the Benelux region, SMBs face mounting pressure to meet customer expectations, often from retailers, while managing regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, traceability and cost control. Aptean's solution tackles these challenges head-on, building on its strategic expansion in the region following key acquisitions including Schouw Foodware 365, DIN Solutions, and Drink-IT.
Key Features of the Foundation Bundle
- Delivered as a service , always up-to-date, and built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Seamless integration with Office 365 and the broader Microsoft ecosystem Industry-specific capabilities including advanced tracking and tracing, manufacturing, SSCC labelling, expiration management, EDI, and RF scanning Optimised for fast-track deployment with minimal disruption and a financially attractive model Standard feature package and implementation cost for predictable budgeting Integrated with Microsoft's AI Co-pilot for enhanced productivity
Strategic Benefits for SMBs
- Speed & Efficiency: Rapid go-live enabled by a templated, best-practice implementation Cost-Efficiency : Streamlined deployment reduces overhead and accelerates ROI Scalability : Designed to grow alongside the business Reliability: Supported by Aptean's secure cloud infrastructure and robust cybersecurity protocols
“Small and midsize food and beverage businesses are under pressure to move fast, stay compliant, and scale smart without hiring people at the same pace,” said Joris Kollf, Regional Sales Director, Global Food and Beverage, Aptean.“Our new Foundation Bundle is a game-changer, combining deep industry functionality with rapid deployment and cost efficiency. It is built to help businesses hit the ground running and grow with confidence.”
Invitation to our Upcoming Webinar
Discover how Aptean's ERP Foundation Bundle helps food businesses streamline operations, stay compliant, and scale in a smart way.
Join our Live Webinar: Aptean ERP Foundation for Food Manufacturers
Date: 9 th October
Time: 11 AM CEST
Register Now: Message from Ask Aptean
For Media Inquiries Please Contact
