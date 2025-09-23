ROYOSO And SKYUX Join Forces To Build A Global Compliance-Driven Crypto Trading And Social Empowerment Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the rapidly evolving landscape of global digital finance, regulatory compliance has become the cornerstone of long-term, sustainable growth. Recently, leading compliance-focused investment institution Royoso International Investment Group LLC (“ROYOSO”) and multi-qualified crypto financial platform SKYUX announced a strategic partnership, officially launching the new joint brand“ROYOSO·SKYUX.” This collaboration not only integrates ROYOSO's international capital strength and compliance expertise but also brings in SKYUX's innovation in blockchain and impact finance, marking the inception of the world's first comprehensive platform that combines compliant finance, crypto trading, and social responsibility.As a global investment group, ROYOSO has consistently adhered to lawful and compliant operations, with a strong focus on cross-border capital management, structured finance, and risk control systems. Leveraging its extensive experience with multiple international financial regulators, ROYOSO has established a robust compliance framework across North America, Europe, and select emerging markets, providing clients and partners worldwide with a secure, transparent, and resilient investment environment.SKYUX, on the other hand, is a compliance-driven crypto trading platform registered with multiple financial authorities and holding MSB (Money Services Business) registration qualifications. The platform strictly adheres to KYC (Know Your Customer), AML (Anti-Money Laundering), and CFT (Countering the Financing of Terrorism) requirements. At the operational level, SKYUX leverages blockchain technology to ensure transaction transparency and traceability, while deploying multi-layered risk management and data security systems to safeguard user assets and enable efficient, compliant capital circulation and sustainable growth.The partnership is built around the core pillars of



- For vulnerable and low-income communities: the platform will provide legally transparent public funds and inclusive financial tools to promote rural development, education, and livelihood improvement.



- For middle-income groups: it will deliver compliant digital asset services that encourage responsible financial participation, ensure financial stability, and strengthen risk protection.

- For high-net-worth individuals: the platform will offer compliant capital management and structured charitable trusts, ensuring that wealth generates measurable long-term social impact within lawful frameworks.



By combining ROYOSO's compliance-driven capital expertise with SKYUX's technical capabilities and regulatory licenses, the two parties are set to create a new digital financial ecosystem that is both globally regulated and socially purposeful. The collaboration not only provides investors with secure, legitimate, and compliant asset allocation channels but also advances the industry toward greater accountability and responsibility.

Industry experts widely regard the launch of“ROYOSO·SKYUX” as more than just a cross-sector partnership-it represents a significant milestone in the evolution of global crypto finance toward compliance, inclusivity, and responsibility. Over the next three years, the partnership plans to expand into emerging markets across Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, offering tailored and compliant financial solutions to diverse user groups worldwide.

This collaboration demonstrates that digital finance is no longer confined to trading alone-it is progressively moving toward creating social value under regulatory compliance frameworks. With compliance as its foundation, innovation as its driver, and social good as its mission,“ROYOSO·SKYUX” is set to usher in a new era where global digital finance and social responsibility go hand in hand.

