Delinea Unveils Free Open Source MCP Server To Safeguard AI Agents

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New GitHub package enables organizations to connect AI agents with the Delinea Platform for secure credential access, policy enforcement, and compliance

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delinea , a pioneering provider of solutions for securing human and machine identities through centralized authorization, today announced the release of the open source Delinea Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, now available for free on GitHub. The package enables developers to integrate MCP capabilities into their custom AI agents, creating a safe and scalable way to connect AI models with real-world tools, data, and workflows on the Delinea Platform.

As organizations increasingly rely on AI agents to accelerate software development and IT workflows, granting these agents access to external tools and data sources has become complex and risky. Traditional approaches require building custom API integrations for each AI application or embedding credentials in plain text within large language model (LLM) prompts. With Delinea MCP Server, organizations can extend their AI agents with secure access to Delinea Platform capabilities. The open-source package leverages industry standards and identity security best practices, ensuring that every request is governed by identity context, privilege, and policy checks.

“AI agents are revolutionizing innovation, but they also introduce security and compliance challenges,” said Phil Calvin, Chief Product Officer at Delinea.“To mitigate risks like access request hallucinations and vibe hacking, it's crucial to enforce identity context at every interaction. MCP Server ensures AI agents operate within secure boundaries, using ephemeral tokens and policy checks to help maintain traceability and protect credentials.”

Key benefits of Delinea MCP Server include:



Reduced risk: Helps ensure AI never gets unrestricted access to sensitive data. Credentials remain protected and all actions are auditable to adhere with compliance frameworks.

Improved productivity: Eliminates custom connectors, enabling faster time to value and less engineering overhead.

Future-proofed AI strategy: Open standards and broad compatibility mean AI investments last longer, scale wider, and remain flexible as technology evolves. Practical AI adoption: Developers can use natural language or advanced interfaces, such as voice, to manage users, groups, secrets, roles, and access requests directly through AI agents.

Delinea MCP Server is the first official open-source package from Delinea that enables organizations to extend their AI agents using secure, natural language access to Delinea Platform capabilities. MCP Server is compatible with leading vendors and supports open standards like OAuth, ensuring seamless integration. It also offers experimental connectors for open-source projects like Claude and ChatGPT, giving organizations flexibility as AI ecosystems evolve.

Delinea MCP Server is currently available to customers for free on GitHub. To learn more about how to access and use Delinea MCP Server, visit

About Delinea

Delinea is a pioneer in securing human and machine identities through intelligent, centralized authorization, empowering organizations to seamlessly govern their interactions across the modern enterprise. Leveraging AI-powered intelligence, Delinea's leading cloud-native Identity Security Platform applies context throughout the entire identity lifecycle – across cloud and traditional infrastructure, data, SaaS applications, and AI. It is the only platform that enables you to discover all identities – including workforce, IT administrator, developers, and machines – assign appropriate access levels, detect irregularities, and respond to threats in real-time. With deployment in weeks, not months, 90% fewer resources to manage than the nearest competitor, and a 99.995% uptime, the Delinea Platform delivers robust security and operational efficiency without complexity. Learn more about Delinea on LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

CONTACT: Media Contact Justin Ordman Corporate Communications Director ...