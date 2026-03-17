RS Poll A Black Day For Democracy: BJD

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, March 17 (IANS) The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Tuesday strongly criticised its legislators who voted in defiance of party president and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik's directives in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha biennial election, stating that the day of the poll was a black day for democracy.

At a press conference held here, senior party leaders said the BJD was built on the ideals and principles of former Chief Minister and legendary leader Biju Patnaik.

They alleged that some BJD MLAs went against the party's ideology and accepted huge sums of money to cross‐vote in favour of a tainted leader.

BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallik said the MLAs who cross‐voted in favour of the BJP‐supported candidate were now invoking Biju Babu's legacy to save themselves from public embarrassment.

She said those who once attacked Naveen Patnaik's vehicle with stones and eggs were later forgiven by him, and he even helped elevate their family members politically, ensuring their electoral success and that of their children.

“Today, however, they have betrayed Naveen Babu and sold themselves for money. Can this be called Biju's legacy? Biju Babu always stood for principles, ethics and ideals. By going against the party and indulging in cross‐voting, they have proved that they cannot live without money and power,” Mallik said.

Senior leader Byomakesh Ray alleged that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi sheltered the MLAs involved in cross‐voting at his official residence.

He further claimed that the MLAs accepted large sums of money from BJP‐backed candidates.

Meanwhile, senior leader Dhruba Sahoo praised BJD MLA from Rengali, who was allegedly offered Rs 15 crore to vote against the party but chose to remain loyal.

He also targeted former party leader Bijoy Mohapatra, alleging that he had prepared a blueprint over the past three months to break the regional party.

Sahoo claimed that after learning of this conspiracy, LoP Patnaik suspended Mohapatra's son and Patkur MLA Arvind Mohapatra from the party.

As many as 11 legislators, eight from the BJD and three from the Congress, cross‐voted during the Rajya Sabha biennial elections held on Monday, resulting in the victory of BJP‐backed independent candidate Dilip Ray.