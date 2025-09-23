UN’s Head holds talk with local, global presidents before Week of General Assembly
(MENAFN) On Sunday, the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, met with local and global presidents to talk about boosting international collaboration before the UN General Assembly's High-level Week.
Guterres held talk with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Arab League Secretary-General, to look into ways to improve cooperation among the UN as well as the Arab League in handling local issues. They talked about regional issues in the Middle East, especially Gaza, Syria as well as Sudan.
He as well held talk with Alexander Stubb, the leader of Finland, concentrating on world geo-political developments as well as the UN's involvement in global peace negotiations.
In a different summit, Guterres talked about cooperation prospects with Duma Gideon Boko, the Leader of Botswana. Their discussions focused on reshaping the international financial structure as well as growing UN-Botswana collaboration.
Guterres hailed Botswana's dedication to enhancement of UN’s priorities, especially in improvement as well as peacemaking endeavors.
He received fresh US envoy to the UN Michael Waltz, stressing on US’s essential part in the UN.
Guterres stated "the United States was key in the creation of the UN, and for decades, the support of the United States to the UN -- both political and financial support -- has been crucial for our organization."
