Navratri Nights 2025: You Can Dance To 'Dandiya Queen' Falguni Pathak's Garba Hits - Check Venue, Dates, Timings
This celebration officially marks the beginning of the autumn festival season, which devotees eagerly await each year. Dedicated to the Goddess Durga, the nine days of Navratri are celebrated with Garba and Dandiya dancing, in addition to the traditional worship rituals.
Every year, Navratri events across the country draw festive enthusiasts eager to take part in the folk dances. The nine nights of Navratri wouldn't be complete without popular 'Garba Queen' – singer Falguni Pathak – who is also affectionately known as the 'Dandiya Queen'.
Pathak's presence and music create an electric atmosphere that brightens the spirit of the festival, with the audience fully immersed in the celebrations.Where is Falguni Pathak performing this year?
This year, Falguni Pathak is performing at the 'Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav' at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai.
The event runs from September 22 to October 1, promising a grand, indoor celebration with a large, air-conditioned dance floor. Tickets can be booked through BookMyShow.
In a post on social media platform X, Falguni Pathak said:“A new stage, a familiar vibe... and the same dher sara pyaar. This time a little more special. From my heart to yours. Let's celebrate together - @RadianceDandiya Navratri Utsav 2025 -- 22nd Sept to 1st Oct at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC.”
“Ready ho na? Tickets going live soon. Stay tuned.”
The timing for each day starts from 8:00 PM. The Radiance Dandiya Navratri Utsav tickets are priced at ₹1,899 onwards.Here's a day-wise list of the colours to wear during Navratri 2025:
- September 22 (Day 1): White September 23 (Day 2): Red September 24 (Day 3): Royal Blue September 25 (Day 4): Yellow September 26 (Day 5): Green September 27 (Day 6): Grey September 28 (Day 7): Orange September 29 (Day 8): Peacock Green September 30 (Day 9): Pink October 1 (Day 10): Red, Orange Dandiya Nights Falguni Pathak has been the beating heart of Dandiya nights for decades, drawing in fans who long for her high-energy performances. Her voice, stage presence, trademark dimpled smile, and groovy music are impossible to ignore. From dominating the Indi-pop scene in the 1990s and 2000s, she remains a relevant, inspirational, and iconic figure for her followers. A Navratri celebration simply isn't complete without revellers dancing to her garba songs, and this year will be no different.
