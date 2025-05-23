What Will Cody Rhodes Do At WWE Saturday Night’S Main Event? 3 Realistic Possibilities

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) After losing his title to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes could make a shocking return at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

After being robbed of his world title at WrestleMania 41, Cody Rhodes may be out for revenge. If he shows up at Saturday Night's Main Event, Cena's match with R-Truth might not go as planned. Cody could interfere, either by attacking Cena or causing a timely distraction, leading to an upset win for Truth via roll-up or count-out. This would wake up Rhodes' feud with Cena and raise the stakes heading into the next chapter of their rivalry.

Not all fans were behind Cody at WrestleMania 41, even in victory, boos rang out while Cena was cheered. This could push Cody over the edge, leading to a heel turn. At Saturday Night's Main Event, Rhodes might align with Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker, aiding them in taking down CM Punk and Sami Zayn. With Paul Heyman in the mix, Cody could explain that the fans betrayed him, and now, he's returning the favor by joining WWE's most dangerous alliance.

From a Beatdown With Cena now firmly on the dark side, his focus may be more on sending messages than just winning. If he tries to dismantle R-Truth post-match, Cody could make a dramatic appearance to stop the assault. This act of defiance would not only protect Truth but also signal that Rhodes is far from done with Cena, and that he's coming back for the Undisputed WWE Championship.