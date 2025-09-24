SL Bhyrappa, Padma Shri Kannada Novelist, Dies At 94 After Cardiac Arrest PM Modi Condoles 'Timeless Thinker'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Padma Shri Kannada novelist and philosopher SL Bhyrappa died due to a cardiac arrest at Rashtrotthana Hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on Wednesday, September 24. He was 94 years old.

The Rashtrotthana Hospital said in a statement that the Padma Shri novelist died at 2:38 pm after suffering a cardiac arrest. It said,“The legendary Indian novelist, philosopher, Padma Shri, Padmabhushana and Saraswathi Samman awardee Shri S L Bhyrappa suffered a cardiac arrest today at 2.38 pm and reached the lotus feet of the Almighty. Om Shanti !!!.”

PM Modi condoles passing of 'timeless thinker'

"In the passing of Shri S.L. Bhyrappa Ji, we have lost a towering stalwart who stirred our conscience and delved deep into the soul of India. A fearless and timeless thinker, he profoundly enriched Kannada literature with his thought-provoking works. His writings inspired generations to reflect, question and engage more deeply with society.

His unwavering passion for our history and culture will continue to inspire minds for years to come. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti."