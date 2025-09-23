Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
White House Says Maduro’s Letter Is “Full of Lies”


2025-09-23 08:10:57
(MENAFN) The White House announced that a letter from Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to U.S. President Donald Trump, in which Maduro requested a meeting, included “a lot of lies.”

“We have seen this letter. Frankly, I think there were a lot of lies that were repeated by Maduro in that letter, and the administration’s position on Venezuela has not changed,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated on Monday.

Leavitt emphasized that Washington continues to regard the Maduro government as unlawful and confirmed that Trump is prepared to adopt all necessary actions to halt the Venezuelan leadership’s unlawful narcotics trade into the United States.

Caracas verified on Sunday that Maduro had dispatched a letter to Trump suggesting the initiation of direct talks between both nations.

In the message, dated September 6, Maduro denied claims that his administration is associated with “mafia and drug trafficking networks,” labeling the charges as “completely unfounded” and characterizing such narratives and “fake news” as damaging to diplomatic ties.

The correspondence also rejected reports that Venezuela had declined to receive deported migrants, underlining that these assertions were false.

When questioned about the letter and Venezuela’s purported request for discussions, President Trump avoided giving a direct answer, remarking: “We’ll see what happens with Venezuela.”

