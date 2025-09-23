China’s Stocks End Tuesday in Red
(MENAFN) Chinese stocks ended lower on Tuesday, with the Shanghai Composite Index retreating by 0.18%, closing at 3,821.83 points.
Meanwhile, the Shenzhen Component Index dropped 0.29%, finishing the day at 13,119.82 points.
Trading volume for both indices surged to 2.49 trillion yuan (approximately 350.4 billion U.S. dollars), a notable increase from 2.12 trillion yuan on the previous day.
Stocks in the port shipping and banking sectors saw positive movement, while tourism-related shares experienced significant declines.
In contrast, the ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s growth-oriented enterprises similar to the Nasdaq, rose by 0.21%, finishing at 3,114.55 points.
Meanwhile, the Shenzhen Component Index dropped 0.29%, finishing the day at 13,119.82 points.
Trading volume for both indices surged to 2.49 trillion yuan (approximately 350.4 billion U.S. dollars), a notable increase from 2.12 trillion yuan on the previous day.
Stocks in the port shipping and banking sectors saw positive movement, while tourism-related shares experienced significant declines.
In contrast, the ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s growth-oriented enterprises similar to the Nasdaq, rose by 0.21%, finishing at 3,114.55 points.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Presents Kumining: Embodying Simple Mining, Smart Gains For Effortless Crypto Accumulation
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Cregis Joins TOKEN2049 Singapore 2025
- Leverage Shares Launches First 3X Single-Stock Etps On HOOD, HIMS, UNH And Others
- Blockchainfx Raises $7.24M In Presale As First Multi-Asset Super App Connecting Crypto, Stocks, And Forex Goes Live In Beta
- BILLY 'The Mascot Of BASE' Is Now Trading Live On BASE Chain
CommentsNo comment