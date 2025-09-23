Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China’s Stocks End Tuesday in Red

2025-09-23 08:07:54
(MENAFN) Chinese stocks ended lower on Tuesday, with the Shanghai Composite Index retreating by 0.18%, closing at 3,821.83 points.

Meanwhile, the Shenzhen Component Index dropped 0.29%, finishing the day at 13,119.82 points.

Trading volume for both indices surged to 2.49 trillion yuan (approximately 350.4 billion U.S. dollars), a notable increase from 2.12 trillion yuan on the previous day.

Stocks in the port shipping and banking sectors saw positive movement, while tourism-related shares experienced significant declines.

In contrast, the ChiNext Index, which tracks China’s growth-oriented enterprises similar to the Nasdaq, rose by 0.21%, finishing at 3,114.55 points.

