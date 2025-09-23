Strikepoint Gold Receives Permit For Drilling On Pony Meadows Target, Hercules Gold Project, Nevada

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2025) - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the confirmation from the Bureau of Land Management of Nevada ("BLM") that the Company's Notice of Intent to Explore (the "Notice") has been reviewed and concluded that the Notice is complete and the proposed exploration approved.

StrikePoint is approved for a total of three drill pads at the Pony Meadows Target with a minor amount of associated drill road disturbance.

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint, said, "The Pony Meadows Target is interpreted to be a large-scale ring structure, similar to the structures that host significant gold mineralization further to the north of our 100%-owned Hercules Gold Project. We are particularly excited as surface exploration at Pony Meadows has revealed a mapped structure of approximately 2.6 kilometres, and we have successfully panned gold from the vein that occupies this structure."

In addition to the Pony Meadows drill permit, the Company has two additional drill permits for the southern portion of the Hercules Gold Project, one at Sirens and a second at the Como Comet showing.

The Sirens showing received a minor amount of historical drilling in 2008. Notable results included 38.10 metres ("m") grading 0.64 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), ending in 0.85 g/t Au, as well as 25.91m of 0.68 g/t Au ending in 0.91 g/t Au. The fact these holes end in significant gold grade indicates that the target has not been adequately tested.

The Como Comet showing is located between the Como District controlled by Newmont Mining Corporation and the past producing Hully Logan Mine. Surface sampling of up to 5.0 g/t Au have been received and many significant historical drill intercepts have been noted in the area.

With drill permits in hand, StrikePoint is preparing for an upcoming drill program.

To view video briefs on StrikePoint's projects and hear commentary on other Nevada gold projects from Strikepoint CEO Michael G. Allen, visit the company's YouTube Channel .

Nevada Gold Industry Update:

Michael G. Allen, President and CEO of StrikePoint, said, "In recent months, Nevada has been a hotbed of merger and acquisition activity. The Pan Gold mine is in the process of being sold by Equinox Gold Corp. to Minera Alamos Inc. for consideration of US$115 million in cash and shares. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti plc announced the acquisition of Augusta Gold Corp. for cash consideration of C$197 million. StrikePoint's Hercules Gold Project with a National Instrument 43-101 defined 'Exploration Target' of between 819,000 and 1,019,000 ounces of gold, grading between 0.48 g/t and 0.63 g/t Au compares favorably to these recently announced transactions. In addition, Centerra Gold Inc. recently announce a positive development decision on the Goldfield Project, with an average head grade of 0.66 g/t Au. These recent developments in the Nevada gold space demonstrate the potential value of the Hercules Gold Project."

Upcoming Events:

The Company will be presenting at the upcoming virtual Emerging Growth Conference on Thursday, September 25, 2025 at 1:10 pm Eastern Time. Further information and registration for the Emerging Growth Conference can be found here .

In addition, StrikePoint will be attending the upcoming Metals Investor Forum, taking place at the JW Marriott Parq Hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia, on September 26 and 27, 2025. StrikePoint CEO, Michael G. Allen, will be presenting at 3:50 pm on Saturday September 27th. Conference information and registration can be found at the Metals Investor Forum website .

About StrikePoint

Headed by CEO Michael G. Allen, StrikePoint is a multi-asset gold exploration company focused on building precious metals resources in the Western United States and in Canada.

Mr. Allen has been working in the Walker Lane for the last 15 years, with multiple transactions completed in that timeframe including the acquisition of the Sterling Gold Project, located near Beatty, Nevada, and the sale of Northern Empire Resources Corp. to Coeur Mining, Inc. for approximately C$120 million. The Sterling Gold Project is now part of AnglogGold Ashanti plc's "Expanded Silicon" project. In addition, Mr. Allen was the past President and CEO of Elevation Gold Mining Corporation, which operated Arizona's largest gold mine.

The Management and Board of StrikePoint has strong expertise in exploration, finance and engineering.

StrikePoint is rapidly becoming one of its largest holders of mineral claims with approximately 145 square kilometers of prospective geology under claim, encompassing two district scale projects, the Hercules Gold Project and the Cuprite Gold Project.

