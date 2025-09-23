Interactive Brokers Leads Zerohash Capital Raise, As Morgan Stanley, Apollo And Sofi Also Make Significant Onchain-Infrastructure Investment - Zerohash Reaches Unicorn Status And Is Now Valued At $1 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fundraise marks one of the largest crypto and stablecoin private capital raises in 2025, helping define the future of finance

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading crypto and stablecoin infrastructure platform–zerohash–today announced a $104 million Series D-2 raise. Led by Interactive Brokers, one of the world's largest and most trusted brokerage firms, the round also saw new participation from major institutions including Morgan Stanley, SoFi, Apollo-managed funds, Jump Crypto, Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures, FTMO, IMC and Liberty City Ventures. Existing investors, including PEAK6, tastytrade, and Nyca Partners also participated in the round. This raise marks the first crypto and stablecoin investments for many of these marquee institutions.

The new $104 million raise brings zerohash's total funding to $275 million. This capital will accelerate product expansion, support talent growth, and further solidify its role in powering on-chain innovation for the world's leading financial institutions. zerohash provides the infrastructure that enables any business to seamlessly unlock crypto, stablecoin, and tokenization solutions for their customers. The company has been building in the United States since 2017, making it one of the industry's longest-standing players. To date, zerohash has supported over 5 million users across 190 countries, powering solutions for some of the largest and most innovative global companies including Interactive Brokers, Stripe, Shift4, Blackrock's BUIDL Fund, Franklin Templeton, DraftKings, Kalshi, Lightspark, Tastytrade and Republic.

The most recent funding round comes amid surging demand for enterprise-grade on-chain infrastructure, prompted by a boom in consumer adoption and regulatory clarity in key markets including the US and EU.

“We are building the AWS of on-chain infrastructure,” said Edward Woodford, Founder and CEO of zerohash.“This raise, and the caliber of our investors and clients, is testament to the trust we've built. It further underscores the scale and the proven track record that we have developed since founding in 2017. Crypto, stablecoins and tokenization aren't coming - it's here - and zerohash is the engine behind the scenes.”

“Every financial institution is looking to provide access to the crypto asset class and innovate with this technology at scale,” said Adam Berg, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Administrative Officer of zerohash.“I've recently met with multiple large bank CEOs and financial services executives, many of whom said that they are spending more than 50% of their time driving on-chain innovation at their firms. They are of course leveraging zerohash as the backbone of this innovation into crypto, stables and tokenization.”

Interactive Brokers - Milan Galik, CEO: “Interactive Brokers has always prioritized giving clients broad access to global markets. zerohash has been central in enabling us to expand into digital assets and continue to innovate with confidence. Their regulatory-first approach and proven scalability align with our values and we're pleased to deepen our partnership through continued investment.”

SoFi - Anthony Noto, CEO: “Blockchain is a technology super cycle that will reshape financial services and make it faster, cheaper, and easier for people to interact with money. We're pleased to support zerohash's continued growth and accelerate the adoption of crypto, stablecoins, and tokenization across mainstream finance.”

Tastytrade - Tom Sosnoff, Founder: “As crypto moves into the mainstream, zerohash will be the default backbone for enterprises integrating digital assets, from neobanks and brokerages to payment companies and loyalty platforms. Their obsession with trust and doing things the right way makes them stand out - they have proven that they take a long term view and we're proud to stand behind them.”

FTMO - Otakar Šuffner, CEO: “Our investment is a strategic move to participate in the potential near-term revolution of stablecoins in payments and money transfers, with zerohash uniquely positioned to serve the largest players in the industry.”

Jump Crypto, Saurabh Sharma, Chief Investment Officer: “zerohash is unique in blending deep blockchain innovation with a breadth of use cases unlocking financial firms' entry into the space across trading, payments and tokenization.”

IMC, Shane O'Callaghan,Global Head of Institutional Partnerships & Sales - Digital Assets: “zerohash is the leader in the space and has seen incredible growth that will only compound with the macro tailwinds.”

zerohash is the leading infrastructure provider for crypto, stablecoin, and tokenized assets. Its API and embeddable dev-kit enables innovators to easily launch solutions across cross-border payments, commerce, trading, remittance, payroll, tokenization and on/off-ramps.

zerohash has a global regulatory footprint, with regulated entities in the EU, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Bermuda, and other jurisdictions. In the United States, Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 U.S. jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Zero Hash Trust Company LLC is chartered by the North Carolina Commissioner of Banks as a non-depository trust company. For information about our global regulatory footprint, see here .

zerohash has ~200 employees around the globe, with offices in New York, Chicago, North Carolina and Amsterdam.

zerohash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. zerohash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US. zerohash's technical support and enablement of any asset is not an endorsement of such asset and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any crypto asset. zerohash is not registered with the SEC or FINRA.

This press release contains forward looking statements, is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially.

zerohash consulted Lazard Frères & Co. LLC and was advised by Barnes & Thornburg LLP on this transaction.