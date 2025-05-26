New OTT Releases To Stream Now: Sikandar, Hit 3, And More Thrillers Drop THIS Week
Several exciting movies and web series are hitting OTT platforms this week, including Salman Khan's Sikandar, Nani's HIT 3, Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, and Captain America: Brave New World. Here's when and where to watch them.
This action drama starring Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna starts streaming on Netflix from May 25. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film was released in theaters on March 30 but didn't impress.
This crime thriller starring Nani and Sreeleela is available for streaming on Netflix from May 29. Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film was released in theaters on July 28 and became the highest-grossing film of Nani's career with a collection of ₹117.25 crores.
The fourth season of this legal thriller series starring Pankaj Tripathi will be available for streaming on JioHotstar from May 29.
This Marvel movie starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson will be available for streaming on JioHotstar from May 28.
This crime thriller series starring Roshan Mathew, Mohit Raina, Trinetra Haldar Gummaraju, and Sara Jane Dias will be available for streaming on SonyLIV from May 30.
Everything About My Wife: This comedy-drama starring Dennis Trillo, Jennylyn Mercado, and Sam Milby will be available for streaming on Netflix from May 29.
Andhar Maya: This Marathi thriller series will be available for streaming on ZEE5 from May 30.
The Heart Knows: This movie, based on the changes in a person's life after a heart transplant, will be available for streaming on Netflix from May 30.
Love In Taipei: This movie, based on a young love story, will be available for streaming on Netflix from June 1.
